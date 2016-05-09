How to Read a Pay Stub The Complete Guide

words Al Woods

Did you know that the Fair Labor Standards Act requires all employers to keep track of their employees’ hours?

There’s no federal law for employers to provide pay stubs to employees in the United States, but most states do enforce that employers provide their employees with access to pay stubs.

Keep reading to find out how to read a pay stub and how to understand your paycheck.

Understanding Your Paycheck: How to Read a Pay Stub

When employees get paid nowadays, it usually goes straight into their bank account. Previously, employers would give their employees cash or checks, along with a physical pay stub.

A pay stub is the accompanying part of a paycheck that details the employee’s information and their pay. A pay stub shows:

the amount of pay for the period worked

the year-to-date payroll

taxes and deductions that are taken from the employee’s earnings

and the amount the employee receives (after-tax, known as the net pay).

Different states across the US require different information to be included on the pay stub. Employers might either provide an electronic or a physical printed pay stub to employees.

Why is reading a pay stub important? Your pay stubs should regularly be checked to ensure your receiving the right amount of pay from your employer. Reading your pay stub can also help you manage your money better.

How to Read Your Pay Stub

Your pay stub will have many different sections filled with information that is important for both you and your employer. Depending on which state you are in, there might be different information included in your pay stub. However, these are the usual parts of a pay stub that you will see:

1. Names and Addresses

On your pay stub, you’ll find your full name and address. You’ll also find the name and address of the company you work for.

2. Further Identifying Information

Some companies may include further identifying information such as your employee ID. Other companies might choose to include your Social Security number. Not all companies do this, but the ones that do, do so to provide additional identification information of you.

3. Type of Pay

Your pay stub might also include the type of pay you receive. This will either be hourly or salaried.

Salaried employees will often receive the same amount of money on each paycheck. While an hourly employee’s pay will differ, depending on how many hours they work during that pay period.

4. Pay Date, Pay Period, and Pay Rate

Your pay stub should include the date you were paid. Your employer probably pays you on a regular schedule, for example, every week or month.

Your pay period should also be included on your pay stub, this is the amount of time worked in between you getting paid. For example, a weekly pay schedule will mean you get paid every 7 days, while a bi-weekly pay schedule means you’ll get paid every 14 days.

Your pay stub might also have your pay rate on it (if you’re an hourly employee). This should state how much you earn each hour.

5. Hours

Your pay stub might include how many hours you’ve worked during your pay period. If you’re a salaried employee who works full-time, this will typically be 40 hours. If you’re an hourly employee, then the number of hours you worked during the pay period will be recorded.

6. Earnings

Earnings, or gross pay, is how much money you earned during that pay period. The gross pay is the amount you earned pre-tax and deductions.

Your gross pay should include your hourly pay or salary, and any overtime or bonuses you were entitled to. You might also see your gross pay for the year to date in this section too.

7. Taxes

On your pay stub, you’ll see taxes that are taken from your gross pay. There are three types of federal taxes including federal income tax, medicare, and Social Security. The tax you pay might also include state taxes.

What is FICA on a check stub? Federal Insurance Contributions Act (FICA) is a deduction of medicare and Social Security. It is a law that all workers must contribute to FICA.

These taxes will be included on your W-2 when it comes to filing your tax returns. You won’t get to see this money in your bank account, as the taxes you see on your pay stub are sent from your employer.

8. Deductions

Your pay stub might also include other deductions, on top of the above taxes. For example, employers may take deductions for retirement funds, health care saving accounts, and other benefits.

9. Net Pay

Your net pay should be on your pay stub. This is the amount of money you take home once taxes and deductions have been subtracted from your gross pay.

10. Optional Information: Employer Contributions and Employer Taxes

Some pay stubs might also include these two pieces of information, which are to do with your employer and don’t take away from your net pay.

Your pay stub might also have details about any contributions your employer has given. This will detail how much money your employer has contributed towards your benefits, such as your health care or retirement funds.

Employer taxes might also be included on your pay stub. This includes taxes that your employer has to pay.

To learn more about the layout of a pay stub, have a look at these paycheck stub templates. Alternatively, if you’re an employer and your employee has just asked for a pay stub, why not download one of the templates and create one for them now.

Pay More Attention to Your Pay Stubs

Now you’ve learned how to read a pay stub, make sure you pay more attention to your next paycheck. Remember to always check your pay stubs so you know you’re being paid correctly and paying the right amount of tax.

