Why renting a villa in Spain is the perfect holiday choice

words Al Woods

Spain has long been a favourite holiday hotspot for UK travellers, offering sun-soaked beaches, vibrant culture, and delicious cuisine. Now, there’s an interesting trend where UK visitors are forgoing hotels in favour of private, self-catered villas. With the flexibility, comfort, and value that they provide, it’s easy to see why renting a villa in Spain is the ultimate holiday choice.

The benefits of renting a villa in Spain

One advantage of renting a villa is privacy. Unlike hotels, where you share common areas and deal with crowded pools or noisy neighbours, a villa is a secluded oasis where you can truly unwind and be yourself.

The spaciousness of villas makes them ideal for families or friends who want to spend quality time together without being confined to a hotel room.

Villas also allow you to personalise your trip. With fully-equipped kitchens, for example, guests can cook their own meals – a huge plus if you have dietary restrictions or are travelling with young children. Many villas also have private pools, gardens, and outdoor dining areas. A villa holiday allows you to live like a local, immersing yourself in Spanish culture at your own pace.

Best regions in Spain for villa rentals

Spain offers a diverse range of locations for villa holidays. The Costa Brava, with its rugged coastline and picturesque towns, is ideal for travellers looking for a mix of relaxation and exploration. The Costa Blanca, home to popular destinations like Alicante and Benidorm, is great for families and beach lovers.

If you’re seeking a more luxurious escape, the Balearic Islands of Ibiza, Mallorca, and Menorca boast stunning coastal villas with breathtaking views. Mallorca, in particular, is known for its beautiful landscapes and high-end villa options. If you’re looking for year-round sunshine, the Canary Islands are a top choice for winter getaways.

How to choose the right villa

When selecting a villa, consider factors such as size, location, amenities, and budget. If you have a family, look for multiple bedrooms and child-friendly features. Couples might prefer a secluded retreat with a private pool.

Also consider proximity to city centres and attractions. A beachfront villa offers stunning views and easy access to the sea, while a countryside retreat provides tranquillity away from tourist hotspots.

Cost of renting a villa in Spain vs. staying in a hotel

Many travellers think that renting a villa is more expensive than a hotel. However, if you’re travelling as a family or a group, they offer better value per person than booking hotel rooms. Having a kitchen reduces dining costs, while private pools and communal entertainment areas mean that you don’t need to go on expensive excursions every day.

Still, remember to factor in additional costs such as cleaning fees, security deposits, and utility charges. Additionally, the increased post-pandemic demand for holiday rentals has also increased villa rental prices in certain regions. Book early to get the best deals.

Start searching for the perfect villa

Renting a villa in Spain provides the perfect balance of comfort, flexibility, and value. Whether you’re planning a relaxing beach retreat, a city break, or a family-friendly escape, there’s a villa to suit your needs. Why not make your next Spanish getaway truly unforgettable with a private villa stay?