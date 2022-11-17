Scavengers – Brigitte Jurack: Fieldnotes at HOME

words Lee Taylor

On a cold dark Manchester Saturday night, after seeing a band at the Gorilla club, we decided to head to Home for a drink. As we weaved under the railway arches through the murky evening we could see monkeys leering at us through the bright long slit windows of the main gallery space. They were in various poses frozen in time but sizing us up nonetheless. It was quite a sight. A man inside the gallery space walked over to the window and gestured us into the space.

We found our way to the gallery entrance and the man, who was actually an invigilator, greeted us and invited us in. We wandered slowly amongst the Scavengers. We were surrounded by foxes, crows and monkeys. They were roughly hewn in ceramic. These were not idealised animal forms though. They seemed battered by life and bristling with energy. In a stand-off between one alert fox and three crows the animals all looked intensely at each other as though at any moment a fight might break out. Another fox skulked in a corner. This animal looked more pensive, withdrawn. All were distinct individuals. You could see the different personality of each animal and its outlook on life.

We came across an area that put the Scavengers into context with the wider show called: Fieldnotes from Brigitte Jurack. She is an artist and climate activist, and this her largest solo show to date. She has a deep interest in mythology and fables as well as a reverence for the natural world and this is reflected in her work. Bringing together works produced in the UK, Spain and India over the last 4 years, her multimedia art practice spans ceramic sculpture, drawing, collaborative happenings and video.

As part of the exhibition people are invited to learn how to make straw beehives once used in medieval farming. This calls into question the impact of modern beekeeping methods and highlights the interdependence of species when it comes to the natural world and our own modern food production. She also observes our growing plight when it comes to water scarcity. This a problem in many parts of the world already through climate change and is bound to get worse. She compares 2 vastly different European climates Dovestones, Greater Manchester and one of the most arid, Joya in heart of the Sierra María-Los Vélez Natural Park, Spain, the works depict farmland where demand for water has exceeded supply, and due to climate change and decreased rainfall, can no longer operate.

From distance you are so beautiful (2021-) is a diaristic series of works on paper inspired by biological specimen drawing, started during the Covid 19 pandemic. Practiced as an exercise or meditation in looking, drawings of rocks and fungi depict forms or landscapes stripped back to their abstract elements as a tool for connecting to the land. A series of photographs document watercolour mark-making on rocks in a dry riverbed, playing with geometric micro structure and optical illusions, through colour, shape and repetition; a process of negotiating shape-shifting natural form, soon to be washed away by the rain. Jurack has created a space for visitors to draw or paint on a range of natural objects to explore the relationship of form and surface in 3 dimensions, embracing chance and bringing a heightened sense of self.

It is an inviting and playful exhibition that encourages us to address serious and difficult issues. How will climate change alter us and our world and how will we need to adapt? Can we learn from the past and from the natural world itself for answers?

Curated by HOME. Produced by HOME and Manchester School of Art, Manchester Metropolitan University.