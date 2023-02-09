In the middle of Piccadilly Gardens, Shoryu Ramen brings a welcome burst of character and flavour. The London-born restaurant offers an approachable, lively take on Japanese dining, complete with its trademark drum-and-shout welcome—a playful flourish that immediately sets the place apart. Inside, the atmosphere is warm and busy, filled with Japanese touches and centred around an open kitchen that adds energy and movement.



The food consistently impresses. The soft shell tempura crab is crisp, generous and carefully executed, while the Kotteri Hakata tonkotsu ramen—built on a 12-hour pork broth—manages to be both rich and surprisingly light. Thin slices of char siu belly, a gently marinated nitamago egg and fresh toppings bring real balance. The wagyu steamed bun is soft, sweet and soothing, and the teriyaki-glazed unagi is a standout: rich, glossy and deeply satisfying. Even when occasional sides are more curious than essential, the overall cooking is confident and generous.

Shoryu leans fully into the festive season with its Kurisumasu Menu, available until early January, and it’s here that the restaurant’s sense of fun really comes through. The set menu reimagines Japanese winter comfort dishes with joyful nods to British Christmas traditions. The Kurisumasu Ramen riffs on pigs-in-blankets with karikari sausages, pork belly and a tiny lift of cranberry in a creamy tonkotsu broth. Brussels sprout tempura offers a clever seasonal twist, the sprouts enveloped in airy batter and finished with truffle oil. Dessert arrives as a snowman-shaped vanilla mochi—playful, light-hearted and perfectly in tune with the season.

A festive cocktail, mocktail or Asahi pint is included, from the coconut-and-yuzu Snow Buddy to the bright, fruity Santa’s Pink Cheeks, making the menu feel like a complete celebration rather than a novelty. Each diner also gets a dip into the Shoryu Stocking for the chance to win part or all of their meal—a small gesture that adds an element of surprise and makes the experience more memorable. Those wanting something extra can order the Shoryu JFC Chicken Bucket, a golden, crispy nod to Japan’s beloved Christmas fried-chicken tradition.

Overall, Shoryu blends flavour, warmth and a sense of occasion with ease. Its festive offerings feel thoughtful rather than gimmicky, and whether you’re dropping in for a quick comforting bowl or settling in for a seasonal feast, it brings genuine charm and generosity to Piccadilly Gardens—easily one of the area’s most enjoyable places to eat.

words Evie May Taylor