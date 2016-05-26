How Often Should You Get a Raise? This Is What You Need to Know

words Alexa Wang

According to a study that was conducted a few years ago, more than 50% of people have never asked their employers for a raise before. Some people said that asking for a raise makes them uncomfortable, while others said they expected their employers to give them a raise without them having to ask for it.

If it’s been a long time now since the last time you received a raise, you might be wondering, How often should you get a raise?” You might also be wondering whether or not you should be the one to bring it up to your employer.

Knowing when to ask for a raise and, maybe more importantly, how to ask for a raise is very important if you’re going to be successful in doing it. It’s why you should try to find out more about these things prior to sitting down with your boss to inquire about getting a raise at work.

Find out everything you need to know about employee raises below.

How Often Should You Get a Raise?

“How often should you get a raise?” is a question that a lot of people start asking when they realize that they haven’t received a raise in quite some time. They want to make sure that they’re not being unreasonable when it comes to requesting a raise from their employer.

Generally speaking, it’s perfectly acceptable for employees to ask their employers for a raise about once each year. Throughout the course of a year, an employee—in theory, at least—fine-tunes their skills and gets more experience on the job, thus making themselves more valuable to their employer and earning a raise.

With this in mind, you shouldn’t be shy about asking your employer for a raise once every year. They should be open to sitting down with you to discuss a raise or, better yet, they should bring up the idea of giving you a raise themselves.

There are some instances in which you can ask for a raise more than just once a year. If, for example, you requested a raise six months ago and your employer turned down your request but told you that they would be open to revisiting the idea later on down the line, you don’t have to wait a full year to ask for a raise at work.

When Is the Right Time to Ask for a Raise?

Now that you know the answer to the question, “How often should you ask for a raise?”, let’s talk about when the right time would be to request a raise from your employer.

Most employers set aside a few weeks at some point during the year to do performance reviews for their employees. During these reviews, you’ll sit and speak with your boss about what you’re excelling at when you’re at work and what you could improve on moving forward.

They’ll also usually talk to you about your current salary and offer to provide you with a raise if your performance review was mostly positive. This allows your employer to maintain some semblance of control over your annual raises.

This is obviously an ideal time to ask for a raise if your employer doesn’t offer you one. But it’s not the only time that you should think about asking for a raise.

You should also consider checking in with your boss about the possibility of you getting a raise when:

You’re asked to take on the responsibilities of a coworker who either left your company or is out indefinitely from work

You’re promoted to a new position that comes with greater responsibilities

You’re putting forth a much better effort at work after not receiving a raise following your last performance review six months ago

In a perfect world, your employer would be the one to recognize your hard work and to provide you with a raise. But if they don’t do it, don’t be afraid to ask for raises at the right time.

What Is the Best Way to Request a Raise?

Knowing when to ask for a raise is key. But knowing how to ask for one might be even more important. If you don’t go about doing it in the right way, there is a decent chance that you’re going to get shut down.

When requesting a raise from your employer, you should take the following steps:

Request a meeting with your direct supervisor and tell them that you would like to discuss your current position as well as your salary

Prepare for the meeting by coming up with a list of reasons why you feel as though you deserve a raise

Dress appropriately for the meeting (pretend like you’re going to a job interview!)

Do your best to convince your boss why you should get a raise without complaining about your job or your current salary too much

You should also use a free pay stub generator to bring some pay stubs to your meeting with your boss. They might not even be fully aware of how underpaid you are right now without you showing them.

What Should You Do If Your Raise Request Is Denied?

No matter how hard you work to try and get a raise from your employer, they might end up shooting you down in the end. Unfortunately, there might not be any room in the budget for you to get a raise right now.

Think about how you’ll react to that news before you receive it. If they tell you they aren’t able to give you a raise due to budgetary restrictions, you might want to offer up other ways in which they can compensate you (extra days off, a later start time in the morning, etc.).

You might also want to consider telling your boss that you’re not sure how much longer you’re going to be able to remain with the company in a last-ditch effort to get a raise. Whatever you do, have a plan going in for what you’re going to say if your raise request is denied.

Make Sure You Take the Correct Approach to Asking for a Raise at Work

It’s not always easy for people to ask their employers for a raise. But it’s something you should consider doing if you don’t feel as though you’re being paid fairly right now.

Stop asking yourself, “How often should you get a raise?”, and do it. You don’t have to be scared to fight for what you think you deserve. As long as you use the tips found here, you should be able to stage a productive meeting with your boss to discuss your salary.

