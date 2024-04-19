Pilar Corrias presents Daughter B.W.A.S.M., a new suite of paintings and videos by Tala Madani, the artist who has made a career of poking at gender until the whole concept starts to look like a badly scripted performance piece. Madani—Yale MFA, 2006, if you’re keeping track—has always been fond of dismantling the West’s favourite fantasies: childhood as pure, family as wholesome, art history as sacred text. Her work is the place where all the emotions we try to hide—fear, envy, lust, paranoia—come out for some fresh air, usually with a smirk.

The exhibition riffs on Francis Picabia’s 1916 Fille née sans mère (Daughter Born Withou23wet a Mother), a painting that basically treats women like fancy machines, which was very on-trend a century ago. Madani updates the conversation for the A.I. era, where machines don’t just flirt with femininity—they perfect it, package it, and roll it out as a feature.

Enter Shit Mom, Madani’s long-running, shape-shifting, faecal heroine who exists to derail the myth of the ideal mother. In the new paintings, she’s paired with a robot A.I. daughter—the “daughter born without a Shit Mom,” hence Daughter B.W.A.S.M. Shit Mom, who embodies everything A.I. hates (irregularity, chaos, a complete lack of shine), is suddenly in the position of nurturing these glossy, optimised offspring. The scenes feel a bit like a cross between a parenting manual and a software demo gone wrong: touching, holding, mothering, glitching.

Two new video works pin the show together, both nodding to Eadweard Muybridge’s proto-cinematic studies of bodies in motion. In S.M. Ascends (2025), Shit Mom attempts a heroic climb up a staircase. Every time she reaches the top, reality refreshes itself and a new staircase appears—like a treadmill for the spiritually exhausted.

The second animation, Shitmom Learning How to Walk (2025), drops her into Muybridge’s classic sequences of women walking, carrying things, dancing. She tries to imitate them—sometimes successfully, sometimes collapsing into a blob and leaving an unmissable trail behind her. It’s earnest, it’s cringe, it’s a bit too real. And that’s the point: Madani’s Shit Mom remains the anti-ideal, stumbling through the hyper-perfect world we keep insisting we want.

The exhibition runs until 17.1.2026 at Pilar Corrias.

words Alexa Wang