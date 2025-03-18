The Book of Temples – Spiritual Places around the World

One of the first places I head to when arriving in a new place is the place of worship. I am not religious but I have respect and curiosity for all religions. So I like to sit and take in the place of worship – be it a church, temple or mosque. There is something calming and uplifting being in the centre of such adoration and solace for so many people.

THE BOOK OF TEMPLES visits 50 select temples that represent the world’s countless sites of lived faith, cherished and visited for centuries by believers, spiritual seekers, lovers of architecture, and history enthusiasts alike. They tell of the power of faith to move mountains, and of its temples, which bring the divine closer to us in a thousand forms.

Photo Selena Daphne Taylor, The Book of Temples, gestalten 2025 (Angkor Wat, Siem Reap, Cambodia)
Photo Odette Haye, The Book of Temples, gestalten 2025 (Isfahan, Iran)

Since the dawn of civilization, humans have built temples and sacred spaces to connect with the divine. Across continents and centuries, these places of worship symbolize faith, unity, and human creativity, offering a glimpse into humanity’s spiritual heart. THE BOOK OF TEMPLES takes readers on a visually stunning journey through 30 centuries of spirituality across ﬁve continents. From Ethiopian synagogues to French cathedrals and Mayan pyramids to Japanese temples, this inclusive collection showcases 50 diverse sacred sites in total, reﬂecting the richness of global devotion.
With stunning photography and insightful essays, THE BOOK OF TEMPLES immerses readers in the architectural and spiritual wonders of the world. The book title invites readers to explore sacred spaces and reﬂect on their lasting impact on human spirituality.

ABOUT THE CO-EDITOR
Marianne Julia Strauss is an award-winning journalist renowned for her captivating storytelling and in-depth exploration of global destinations. Her work highlights the beauty of travel and delves into the rich histories and traditions of the places she visits.

