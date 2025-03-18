The Book of Temples – Spiritual Places around the World

One of the first places I head to when arriving in a new place is the place of worship. I am not religious but I have respect and curiosity for all religions. So I like to sit and take in the place of worship – be it a church, temple or mosque. There is something calming and uplifting being in the centre of such adoration and solace for so many people.

Since the dawn of civilization, humans have built temples and sacred spaces to connect with the divine. Across continents and centuries, these places of worship symbolize faith, unity, and human creativity, offering a glimpse into humanity’s spiritual heart. THE BOOK OF TEMPLES takes readers on a visually stunning journey through 30 centuries of spirituality across ﬁve continents. From Ethiopian synagogues to French cathedrals and Mayan pyramids to Japanese temples, this inclusive collection showcases 50 diverse sacred sites in total, reﬂecting the richness of global devotion.

ABOUT THE CO-EDITOR

Marianne Julia Strauss is an award-winning journalist renowned for her captivating storytelling and in-depth exploration of global destinations. Her work highlights the beauty of travel and delves into the rich histories and traditions of the places she visits.