Palazzo Strozzi presents Tracey Emin: Sex and Solitude, the most extensive exhibition ever held in Italy dedicated to one of the most renowned and influential artists of our time.

Curated by Arturo Galansino, Director General of Fondazione Palazzo Strozzi, the exhibition invites visitors into the rich, emotional world of Tracey Emin—a multidisciplinary artist whose work spans painting, drawing, video, photography, and sculpture. Emin experiments boldly with materials such as embroidery, bronze, and neon, creating a deeply personal and evocative body of work.

Tracey Emin stands out as one of the most significant contemporary UK artists. Often hastily categorized under Brit Art, she boldly explores territory that many shy away from. She brings the intimate, often hidden inner world of women—typically kept behind closed doors—into the public eye, exposing it in all its raw, unfiltered intensity for us to engage with.

The exhibition’s title—Sex and Solitude—highlights two central themes that run through over 60 pieces on display, tracing Emin’s creative journey from the 1990s to the present day. This immersive experience explores themes of the body and desire, love and sacrifice. Many of the works are being shown in Italy for the first time, alongside new pieces created specifically for this exhibition.

Emin is celebrated for her raw, unfiltered approach to art. Her deeply autobiographical work transforms private, intimate experiences into universal reflections on sexuality, illness, loneliness, and love. Whether through the searing honesty of her neon texts or the tactile intensity of her paintings and sculptures, her voice is unmistakably bold and vulnerable.

Tracey Emin: Sex and Solitude is organized and promoted by Fondazione Palazzo Strozzi with the support of the Municipality of Florence, the Tuscany Region, the Metropolitan City of Florence, and the Florence Chamber of Commerce. Private sponsors include Fondazione CR Firenze, Intesa Sanpaolo, Fondazione Hillary Merkus Recordati, and the Palazzo Strozzi Partners Committee. Main sponsor: Gucci.

Visiting the Exhibition

Visitors should note that the exhibition contains artworks depicting themes of sexuality and the body. It is recommended that children under 14 be accompanied by an adult.

This exhibition offers a rare opportunity to experience Tracey Emin’s fearless and emotionally charged work within the historic walls of Palazzo Strozzi—a striking encounter between contemporary artistic expression and Florence’s Renaissance heritage.

Tracey Emin: Sex and Solitude is showing at Palazzo Strozzi, Florence until 20th July.