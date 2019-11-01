Signs of an unhealthy gut and 3 proven ways to restore your gut health

words Alexa Wang

Your gut and digestive system are incredibly complex and both are important component of your physical health, immunity, and mental health. Your intestines, colon, stomach, and gut microbiome all work together to give your cells and body essential nutrients and energy.

The gut microbiome consists of microorganisms that live in your intestines. Most of these microorganisms are helpful and useful. A small portion can be harmful to your body and health and can cause diseases, inflammation, and even cancer.

Keep reading to discover the signs of an unhealthy colon and 3 simple ways to restore your gut health.

1. Revamp Your Diet and Start Over

Your gut health depends on the type of nutrients you choose to consume. Processed food is full of artificial ingredients, colors, additives, and flavors that add zero energetic value, but can wreak havoc on your digestive system.

The first and most important step to optimal gut health is a healthy, balanced diet free of refined carbs, trans fats, and processed food. Replace junk food, sodas, sweets, and alcohol with fresh fruits and vegetables, Greek yogurt or Kefir, lean meat, legumes, fresh fish, and superfoods.

2. Locate the Problem

The most important step in healing your gut is finding the root cause of the problem. It could be gut inflammation or it could be something more serious like a leaky gut, ulcer, coeliac disease, heartburn, or Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS).

When you find the source of the problem, you can start thinking of solutions. Start with cleansing your gut by eliminating toxins. You can learn more about this type of gut detox in this Microbe Formulas article.

Gut detox doesn’t mean you should stop eating altogether. It means you should consume specific foods and beverages that promote gut healing and eliminate certain foods that harm your digestive system.

3. Start Taking Probiotics

Probiotics are live yeasts and good bacteria that live in your digestive system and help keep it healthy and balanced. If you’re experiencing bloating, poor digestion, have a cold often, have strong sugar cravings, or skin problems, you might be suffering from a probiotic deficiency.

This is when you should start taking probiotics to help your gut restore balance. You can get probiotics in the form of supplements or through food such as yogurt, kefir, sauerkraut, kombucha, and miso.

If you plan to take supplements, do in-depth research on the different brands on the market. Not all probiotics are made equal and expensive brands aren’t always the best quality. Talk to your doctor about your specific needs to decide on the best option for you.

Unhealthy Colon? Try These Tips for a Healthy, Well-Balanced Gut

Whether you’re struggling with gut problems or want to improve your gut health, these tips will help you recognize and heal an unhealthy colon.

By eating healthy foods, taking probiotics, and reducing stress in your life, you can boost your gut health along with your physical wellbeing.

