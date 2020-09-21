5 Tips for Upgrading Your Wardrobe

words Alexa Wang

As your character and personality evolve, so does your taste and sense of style. Whether it’s due to a change of career, lifestyle, environment or career growth, a wardrobe upgrade is a great way to express yourself.

If you’re looking to take your wardrobe to the next step, here are five surefire tips to make the upgrade less overwhelming and more classy.

1. Review and rearrange.

Taking stock of your current wardrobe capacity and contents ensures that you don’t spend on things you don’t need. Take the time to go through your wardrobe and sort out the clothes you no longer wear. Once done, you can either resell or donate them. After decluttering, compartmentalize your wardrobe by separately storing your jackets, trousers, skirts, blouses, t-shirts, and dresses. Fold the clothes that can’t be hung and hang the rest. New ideas and inspiration tend to flow effortlessly in an organized space. With this new arrangement, you can see precisely which category needs some love and what items you can redefine, tweak or combine.

2. Invest in fashion essentials.

Depending on your sense of style, some outfits are essential in every closet. A black pencil skirt, denim jacket, patterned scarf, and sneakers are great examples of must-haves for every woman. Don’t forget that iconic little black dress, either. You can draw inspiration from past trends and the cuts and styles that fit your shape.

If you need more inspiration, seek out exclusive style tips at White House Black Market. Their team of in-house stylists can help you define your personal style with the clothes you already own. You can also browse their vast collections of outfits, specially curated to cater to your fashion needs.

Whether you’re searching for an elegant gown for a special occasion such as a wedding or professional attire for the workweek, you’re bound to discover designs that are fit for every occasion. You can also visit their website to enjoy exclusive offers and discounts on new arrivals. Even better, stop by at any of their boutiques for a more personalized shopping experience.

3. Refine your accessory collection.

Accessories have the power to completely upgrade your look from tacky to classy — in an instant. That being sad, they can also give the wrong impression when used out of place. The great thing about accessories is that you don’t need to break the bank to satisfy your taste. Merely investing in some pieces of jewelry adds a subtle touch of luxury.

Nelson Coleman jewelers are one of the most sophisticated jewelry stores in Maryland. From customized diamond earrings and engagement rings to wristwatches, they offer a top-notch collection of exclusive jewelry and accessories that compliment your outfit, no matter the occasion.

When it comes to purchasing quality pieces, attention to detail is everything. Their exceptional customer service team is always available. They’ll provide all the required spport to help make an informed purchasing decision. Be sure to check out the necklace section for some of their alluring pieces. They’ll be sure to earn you lots of compliments.

4. Flow with the trends.

Fashion trends can be versatile, recurring and, at times, abrupt. To upgrade your style, your wardrobe should be flexible enough to keep up with constant change but should still keep in line with your personality. You can mix and match outfits from old trends if they’re recurring or thrifty. The great part is that you may find clothes to combine with what you already have in your wardrobe. Even one or two new pieces of apparel can make a big difference when mixed and matched with your existing outfits.

You can also check out Bookmark Sharer to keep up the trends happening across various industries. This platform brings you the most relevant updates and insightful tips on fitness, family, tech, and fashion, among many others. In this case, fashion takes the win.

5. Practice the art of layering.

Layering is a fashion term used to describe the creative combination of clothes with contrasting colors or fabric, to produce a modern or vogueish look. Layering can seem a bit tricky at first, but through trial and error, you’ll discover what works and what doesn’t. To master the art of layering, try to combine classical fashion items with modern outfits to look more stylish and chic.