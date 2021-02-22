Do You Really Need a Pre-Workout Supplement?

words Alexa Wang

There are all kinds of pre-workout supplements and drinks. They are not only for bodybuilders but for anyone that wants to get in shape and stay in shape. The type of pre-workout supplement a person decides to take is usually determined by what their goals are.

Pre-Workout Supplements

There are different types of pre-workout supplements, and there are different reasons for taking a certain supplement. Many body-builders will combine numerous supplements in their pre-workout supplement, called stacking. Some of the more common pre-workout supplement ingredients include:

Caffeine

Creatine monohydrate

Beta alanine

Vitamin B6

BCAA or branched chain amino acids, leucine, isoleucine, and valine

Protein powder

Maca

Yohimbe

L-citrulline

L-arginine

You can find pre-workout supplements and drinks with just one of these ingredients or several of these ingredients mixed together.

Burning Body Fat

If your goal is to lose excess body fat along with building muscle, you may want to try taking supplements that burn fat. Yohimbe is one of the supplements that will help with burning fat.

Yohimbe comes from the bark of an evergreen tree that grows in western Africa. It contains a compound called Yohimbine. You can find it in different forms like Yohimbe bark extract or Yohimbine HCl.

Yohimbine HCl is an extracted molecule from the Yohimbe bark paired with hydrochloric acid. Yohimbe can improve circulation, which is necessary for getting oxygen, nutrients, and blood circulating to the organs and muscles. This improves the overall workout and the benefits of working out.

Yohimbe is also a good pre workout fat burner. Yohimbe will help with weight loss and with getting rid of that stubborn body fat, which gives you a leaner look. Sometimes, it seems no matter how healthy we eat and how hard we work out, some excess body fat refuses to melt away.

According to Legion Athletics, “The science is fairly complicated, but the long story short is yohimbine increases your energy expenditure and interacts with your fat cells to make them easier to mobilize. Simply put: most natural fat loss supplements are duds, but yohimbine is one of the few actually worth taking.”

Fasted Workouts for Fat Burning

Fasted workouts can lead to even more weight loss and fat loss. Working out before breakfast is an example of a fasted workout. Our body needs carbohydrates, protein, and fat. Our body’s preferred fuels are complex carbohydrates like potatoes, vegetables, beans, and whole grains. These foods fuel our body, brain, and muscles.

Our body will first use carbohydrates for fuel, then it will use fat, and finally protein. If you work out after a big breakfast, the body will burn the carbohydrates first. You have to have a strenuous workout until you get past the carbs to burning fat.

When you work out in a fasted state, the body will start to burn fat quicker. This will help with weight loss and fat loss, leading to a leaner body.

Along with a healthy diet, pre-workout supplements can help you work out longer and more efficiently.