Beautify your skin: The top 4 essential oils for your face – words Al Woods

Did you know that a lot of name brand skin care products have harmful chemicals in them? Well, it’s true. Look at the back of your skin care products, and you will most likely see harmful ingredients listed such as parabens, sodium lauryl sulfate, petroleum distillate, and oxybenzone, just to name a few.

Because of this, a lot of these products end up doing more harm than good. So, what are you supposed to do instead? Only splash water on your face?

Luckily, there are plenty of natural products you can use on your skin that are completely free of harmful chemicals. For example, essential oils.

Which essential oils should you be using?

Read on to learn about the top 4 essential oils for beautifying your face.

1. Lavender

Does your skin ever get irritated and inflamed? If the answer is yes, then lavender is the essential oil for you. What’s so great about lavender oil, exactly?

Lavender oil is known to reduce inflammation, relieve itchiness and irritation, and disinfect areas affected by bacteria. Lavender oil can even help to ease a sunburn, reduce redness from ingrown hairs, and help relieve symptoms of eczema.

Oh, and the best part?Lavender oil smells awesome and produces a calming effect .

Lavender oil is the perfect product to add to your nightly skin care routine to help you unwind. Just make sure you choose a high-quality oil and that you dilute it correctly. You can learn more about that dilution and oil selection from Made With Oils .

2. Lemongrass

Does your skin get super oily during the day? Maybe to the point where the oil practically washes all of your makeup away? If you’re sick of dealing with an oily face, lemongrass essential oil is going to be your new best friend.

This is because lemongrass is an astringent. This means that it can help balance the production of sebum in your skin while at the same time reducing inflammation.

Lemongrass can do more than just fight oil though. Lemongrass also contains antifungal, antibacterial, and antiviral properties, and it can remove toxins and debris from your skin. Lemongrass oil is super strong though, so be sure to dilute it properly.

3. Frankincense

Are you one of those lucky people who deals with combination skin? Aka, skin that is both oily and dry? It can be really tough to find skin care products that combat both oil and dryness equally. Luckily, frankincense is a natural product that does just that.

With its woodsy scent, frankincense can help restore damaged skin and balance your oil and dryness. It can also help reduce your skin’s redness and inflammation.

Some people have even found frankincense helpful in reducing the appearance of scars and dark spots. If you’re dealing with post-acne marks on your skin, it’s certainly worth giving frankincense a try.

4. Rose Otto Oil

If you’re looking to keep your skin looking young, then rose otto oil is just what you need. Rose otto essential oil is extracted by distilling the steam from newly bloomed roses. This means that you get the skin benefits as well as a fresh, rose smell.

Rose otto oil can be used topically, and it is great for revitalizing dry, mature skin. It does this by helping promote cell turnover in the skin, a process in which old skin cells are sloughed away so new ones can shine.

So, there are the top 4 essential oils that will beautify your face. Which of these products are you most excited to try? Let us know in the comments below.