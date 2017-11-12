Win: Gorgeous Star Shaped Light from Jonny & Em (RRP £130)

To celebrate the launch of Jonny & Em, and get into the festive spirit all at the same time, we’re offering a lucky reader the chance to win a gorgeous statement (80cm) star shaped light made in Germany (RRP £130).
To enter check out the Jonny & Em instagram page @jonnyandem and complete the form below telling us how many pair of shoes has Emma got now (posted 11/11/2017)? We will accept answers from maths whizzes, and shopaholics!
One entry for form submissions, plus a bonus entry if you follow the Jonny & Em insta!!
