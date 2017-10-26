Making flying with kids stress free – words Al Woods

When travelling with children you always have to consider how you will entertain them. Travelling with children of any age may require some careful consideration. Take for example, you are going to go on a flying holiday with your children.

The airline themselves may offer some form of on-board entertainment however, you could do with taking some steps of your own to ensure that your children are fully entertained for the duration of their flight. We will now look at some of the aspects you could consider and give you some ideas of how to entertain your children on a long-haul flight.

Crafts

It doesn’t matter how old your children are, taking a bag of crafts on an aircraft is a great way of entertaining them. You can think of a number of items to take, for example pens, pencils, a Singapore rubber stamp, a stapler and a number of paper or card related items. Having these items may seem excessive, but if you have a number of different things it will give your children the opportunity to construct and think about different designs that things they could do whilst on the aircraft. For great inspiration of what your children could construct you could look at jasa desain logo online to see what kind of designs they could come up with.

Phones and Tablets

On an aircraft you are not always allowed to use your electronic devices when they are connected online. However, most devices have an Airplane Mode function whereby you can still use, them just off-line. This is a great way of entertaining children as they can watch their own programs that you have already downloaded for them, play their favourite games as well as use their social media accounts off-line whilst in the air. Consider allowing them to use their devices intermittently, so that they break up their journey. Perhaps set a time of an hour interval, so that they keep the charge of the battery intact and also avoid getting bored by using their tablets for long periods of time.

Music

Music is a great way of passing time on an aeroplane. There are a number of ways that you can access both your albums and singles that you can play through your earphones. The average song is about four minutes long and if you think about it, if you listen to two of three albums on an aircraft, you could end up listening to your favourite tracks whilst in the air.

Playing A Game

This is one activity that is often overlooked on an aeroplane. Playing a game is a nice way to interact with other members of the family whilst on an aircraft. You have to think about the type of game that you’re playing. Try to think of games that do not need you to sit in a circle facing each other because in most cases on an aircraft you’ll be sat next to each other in a line of three maybe four.