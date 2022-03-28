10 Luxurious Hotels in Midtown Manhattan, NYC

words Alexa Wang

Midtown Manhattan is the heart of the concrete jungle of New York, offering shimmering skyscrapers, iconic landmarks, exceptional stores, and Michelin-starred restaurants. If you can’t imagine staying anywhere else in the Big Apple, you will be spoilt for options when it comes to opulent accommodations.

By staying in Midtown, you’ll be a stone’s throw away from Broadway shows, the Empire State Building, Grand Central Terminal, and MoMA, to name a few attractions. Choose the perfect spot for you by checking out these ten luxurious hotels in Midtown Manhattan, NYC.

The historic Westgate New York Grand Central offers a luxe stay in Midtown Manhattan, featuring an attractive interior design, a full private bathroom, herringbone wood flooring, and various luxurious details.

Westgate New York Grand Central

The newly renovated Westgate New York Grand Central should be at the top of your list when it comes to luxurious hotels in NYC. From the lobby to its rooms and suites, you’ll enjoy a classically elegant interior design with modern amenities.

Set in the beating heart of Tudor City, the Grand Central hotel will help you recover with ease after a busy day of traveling or sightseeing. Unwind in a timeless room that features a luxurious bed and triple-pane windows to ensure you enjoy a quiet stay and a peaceful night’s sleep in bustling NYC.

Plus, many of the city’s top attractions will be on your doorstep, such as the United Nations HQ, Bryant Park, and Times Square. Also, it’s undoubtedly one of the best Grand Central hotel options, as it is 0.3 miles away from the iconic terminal.

Enjoy the bright lights of Broadway during a stay at W New York, which offers mesmerizing views of the theater district, Times Square, and the world-famous New York cityscape.

W New York

If you’re visiting NYC to watch many Broadway shows, shop until you drop, or watch the ball drop, you can’t go wrong for W New York for a convenient, high-end hotel. Set in the heart of the Theater District, it’s a must-stay for theater buffs who want to watch as many plays, musicals, and one-man shows as possible.

Featuring a contemporary interior design and beautiful views of Broadway, Times Square, or the New York cityscape, you can continue to absorb the hustle and bustle of the Big Apple while relaxing in your suite.

The Ritz-Carlton Central Park offers a townhouse-inspired interior design and world-class hospitality, which will ensure you have an unforgettable experience.

Ritz-Carlton Central Park

Ritz-Carlton hotels have become synonymous with timeless elegance across the world, and its Central Park hotel is no exception. Featuring newly designed rooms and suites, guests can enjoy bespoke furnishings, spacious living spaces, and beautiful works of art. Trust your every need will be catered to during a stay, as the landmark hotel is world-renowned for its exceptional hospitality.

The premium Ritz-Carlton will not disappoint for comfort, amenities, and location. After all, it offers beautiful views of Central Park, and you’ll be within walking distance of the American Museum of Natural History, Carnegie Hall, MoMA, and the Lincoln Center.

Baccarat Hotel offers an unapologetic bold interior design, which will provide guests with a high-end stay near Fifth Avenue, MoMA, and Radio City Music Hall.

Baccarat Hotel

Baccarat Hotel features a bold interior design, providing guests with a distinctive, opulent stay in the Big Apple. Understated isn’t in the hotel’s repertoire, as it features silk feature walls, magnificent chandeliers, and daring prints.

When you’re not relaxing on a chaise lounge in the comfort of your room or suite, you can enjoy dinner at the Grand Salon restaurant, which embodies NYC’s energy, creativity, and uniqueness.

Peninsula New York provides an oasis away from busy NYC, allowing you to unwind in style and comfort after a busy day of shopping and sightseeing.

The Peninsula New York

Rather than carrying designer shopping bags across New York City, check in to a Midtown Manhattan hotel close to its finest stores. When it comes to shopping, you can’t beat New York’s Fifth Avenue, which is why you won’t regret booking a stay at The Peninsula New York. Many designer stores are on the hotel’s doorstep, such as Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Armani, Valentino, and Tiffany & Co., to name a few options.

After a busy day of shopping, you can rest your weary bones in an apartment-style room or suite at the five-star hotel. Also, treat yourself to a luxurious spa treatment or dine at Clement Restaurant to enjoy contemporary American cuisine and handcrafted cocktails.

Check-in to the 180-room Archer Hotel during an NYC break to experience boutique accommodation and wake up to unmissable views of the Empire State Building.

Archer Hotel

Archer Hotel offers more than boutique accommodation. It provides an intimate guest experience, luxurious rooms, and a sleek rooftop bar with unmatched views of the Empire State Building. Comfort and style are in abundance at this 22-story hotel, which features vibrant house artwork, chesterfield-style sofas, and rustic exposed brick walls.

When you’re not breathing in the gorgeous backdrop, you can explore many of the top New York attractions that are a short walk away, such as Bryant Park and Times Square.

Coziness is king at the Royalton, as rooms offer an intimate interior design, inviting fireplaces, and luxurious bathrooms.

Royalton

You’ll never want to leave your room after checking in to the Royalton in New York, as it features interiors designed by Roman & Williams, a renowned design studio. The hotel provides more than apartment-style rooms synonymous with the Big Apple, as they feature cozy fireplaces, penthouse balconies, opulent baths, and luxurious furnishings. It’s a perfect pick for a short- or long-term stay in the city.

If you can tear yourself away from the comfort of your hotel room or suite, you’d be wise to book a table at Forty Four Restaurant. It offers a cozy, stylish interior design complementing its seasonal small plates and craft cocktails.

The central Manhattan location is a prime spot for sightseeing, as you’ll stay steps away from Times Square, Rockefeller Center, and the Theater District, to name a few landmarks and attractions.

Enjoy a customized guest experience at The Kitano Hotel New York, which is near top NYC attractions, such as the Empire State Building.

The Kitano Hotel New York

Escape the hustle and bustle of NYC at The Kitano Hotel New York, located on the corner of Park Avenue and 38th Street. The relaxing oasis is the perfect place to retire to after a fun day of shopping, exploring, and making memories in the Big Apple. After all, it’s steps away from the city’s most famous landmarks, such as the Empire State Building, Times Square, and Grand Central Terminal.

The hotel’s interior is certain to impress, too, offering a Japanese-inspired design with western-style hospitality, such as valet parking and complimentary Wi-Fi. Don’t forget to book a table at the onsite Hakubai Japanese Restaurant. You will not regret it.

The 86-bedroom The Whitby Hotel features floor-to-ceiling windows providing guests with exceptional views of NYC.

The Whitby

The Whitby is a tranquil hotel in the heart of Midtown Manhattan. After exploring nearby Central Park or MoMA, you can seek comfort in this impeccably designed hotel that’s bursting with character. Featuring bold, colorful décor, floor-to-ceiling windows, and a casual hangout atmosphere, it’s unpretentious and more laidback compared to other NYC hotels.

Also, you will not want to miss out on afternoon tea at the Whitby Bar, which offers a taste of England in the center of Manhattan. Plus, you could experience some peace and quiet inside the hotel’s library.

Rest your bones after a long flight at Park Hyatt New York, which offers restorative sleep experiences, pet-friendly rooms, and a rejuvenating spa.

Park Hyatt New York

Melt away your stresses and strains at Park Hyatt New York, which provides a five-star experience in Midtown Manhattan. The One Bedroom Sleep Suite is a worthwhile choice, as it offers a personalized, restorative sleep experience, as well as The Restorative Bed™ by Bryte. It will ensure you sleep well in the City That Never Sleeps, and it could be a perfect antidote to jetlag.

The guest rooms and suites are bound to impress, too, featuring floor-to-ceiling views of the Big Apple, spa-like amenities, and museum-quality works of art. Attention to detail is across the hotel, as it offers heated flooring, designer linens, a laundry service, and a digital check-in service.