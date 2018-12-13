A Review of Fièra Anti-Aging Concealer

words Alexa Wang

Years ago I stopped wearing any kind of foundation or concealer because I felt like I was just throwing money away on products that always ended up setting and leaking into wrinkles. I saw the advertisements for Fièra Anti-Aging concealer and at first I thought it was too good to be true and just another money grab with false promises.

But I must say that I liked that Fièra was using older and “real” looking women in their advertisements, and this is what got me curious enough to look into it more. If you look up Fièra anti-aging concealer online or go to their website there are many positive certified reviews, and many of them are written by women close to my age (I’m 73). Because Fièra has a 30 Day Money Back guarantee I was willing to try it and I’m happy I did.

Like I mentioned, I haven’t worn a concealer or foundation in years, so I went with the Beauty Bundle because it includes everything that I feel is needed: the concealer and brush that is specifically designed for applying it, a finishing powder and a brush, and a neck cream. I was especially excited to try Fièra’s Anti-Aging neck cream since applying a neck cream has been part of my anti-aging routine for years (I swear by this, take preventative measures while you can! It’s not just the face that gives a woman’s age away, but her neck too. Unless you’re going to have surgery, it’s a lot harder to hide or fix a sagging neck!).

I’m so happy I gave these products a try. First for the concealer: it has excellent coverage, especially for the under eye area. It helps with that hollow eye look and covers wrinkles without setting into them. After using Fièra’s anti-aging concealer they’re barely noticeable anymore. The concealer also has collagen and hyaluronic acid in it, and I feel it nourishing this area already. I often also use it on my entire face as a foundation, and it looks fantastic. It doesn’t set into lines and it just goes on really smoothly and it feels so light that I forget I even have it on. I didn’t think I would ever be wearing foundation again, and I’m so happy with this product! The only thing is for my next order I think I will order one shade lighter specifically for my under eye coverage, and keep the same shade I have now for the rest of my face.

I’m very happy with my current neck cream, but I’m taking a break from it and trying Fièra anti-aging neck cream to see how they compare. I’m not yet sure if it’s truly “revolutionary” or not, but the anti-aging ingredients in it are very similar to the ones in my current neck cream, but Fièra is quite a bit cheaper. I usually think price equals quality, so Fièra being less expensive made me hesitant at first. But learning more about the company they say the reason they sell online is so that they can save on expensive shelf space in stores and sell their high end products for a reduced price. So far I’m very happy with it and this may be my new go to!

Overall I’m really happy with Fièra’s products and I will be a repeat customer.