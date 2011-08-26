Skin Care Routine Tips for a More Younger Looking Skin

words Alexa Wang

Skincare products have recently become more important than other cosmetics. This is because people have realized that to have younger-looking skin, you’ll have to take good care of what you have right now. Makeup just covers blemishes and fine lines but having a skincare routine means you don’t have to do all those concealments.

Your skin will look good and fresh bare and you’ll have that glowing confidence to step out without wearing any make-up.

Whether it’s after a vivacious night or just your regular morning ritual before going off to work, here are some tips on how to have a younger-looking skincare routine.

Cleansing

Sleeping with your makeup on is one of the worst things you can do to your skin. The residue along with pollutants and free radicals that are stuck on your skin with your makeup will only leave your skin thinner and more vulnerable.

There are a plethora of facial cleansers out there, like foam, milk, gel, lotion, and many more. When choosing your cleanser you will need to consider your skin type. If you have dry skin, avoid foam cleansers as it will further dry out your skin. For oily skin, avoid using milk cleansers, because it’ll be too moisturizing that you won’t feel cleansed afterward.

Don’t just follow the hype, try to find the cleanser that best matches your skin. For example, Peter Thomas Roth Anti-aging Cleansing Gel matches well with oily skin and skin patches. It also has anti-aging ingredients which kinda hits two birds with one product.

Exfoliation

This part of the routine is essential regardless of what skin type you have – you will need to exfoliate to remove dead skin cells from the surface. This will allow new skin cells to come out on top which will give you that fresh and young look. You don’t have to do this every day just make sure you exfoliate at least once a week.

Toning

Traditionally, toners are used to bring the PH levels of your skin back to 7. But today, toners can do so much like removing makeup and cleanser residue as well as detoxifying your skin. It also prepares your skin for the moisturizer that will be applied later on.

Moisturize

Moisturizers are very important and a must in your skincare routine. You can get the right protection as well as brightening by incorporating Image SkinCare Vital C Hydrating Intense Moisturizer to your skincare ritual. The moisture in your skin will be balanced and restored, and dryness will be effectively eliminated. This will nourish your skin and will bring out that youthful glow that you aspire to.

Protect

When going out, you need to protect your skin from the harmful elements previously enumerated. Remember if you don’t protect your skin, the entire skincare routine is moot.

On a hot day, use sunscreen with an SPF between 35 and 50. La Roche-Posay Anthelios Anti-Shine Sun Cream Gel SPF 50 gives you an adequate amount of protection with SPF 50 and it’s also not that rich and oily so you won’t have to worry about having your pores getting clogged up.

Your routines don’t necessarily have to be overly complicated and time-consuming. Just follow the simple tips consistently and you’ll see the results for yourself. Our skin is one of the most exposed parts of our body because it basically covers us, so taking care of it means we’ll get to enjoy its protection and its beauty.