Top Tips To Make Your Fragrances Smell All Day Long!

Who doesn’t love smelling good? A good fragrance can compliment any outfit and leave you feeling extremely confident. You turn heads for all the right reasons – and it’s especially rewarding when someone stops you and asks what you’re wearing!

In spite of that, you often run into one common issue: your fragrance stops smelling after an hour or so. It’s nice and powerful when you’re getting ready, but the moment you leave the house, it starts to fade. If you hate when this happens, then here are some top tips to ensure your fragrance lasts the entire day.

Pick an Eau de Parfum Instead of an Eau de Toilette

Do you ever get confused by all the different terms when buying fragrances? Men tend to always opt for Eau de Toilette, but that’s actually the worst option for a long-lasting fragrance. Instead, you need an Eau de Parfum! You probably avoided this in the past because you saw “parfum” and assumed it was for women.

In reality, EDP is simply a more concentrated version of EDT. As explained by Hotel Chocolat (yes, for some reason, they’ve written about this topic), an EDT has an 8-12% perfume oil concentration, while an EDP is within the 12-18% range. For a stronger scent that lasts longer, pick an EDP.

Avoid Smoking or Using Things That Cover Up Your Scent

Sometimes, your fragrance would last for the entire day, but you’re doing things that cover it up. Smoking is an obvious one; if you smoke cigarettes, the smell from the smoke will mask your lovely fragrance, rendering it useless. Vaping may do a slightly similar thing, but at least it masks the smell with a nicer scent! You can also buy vapes online that are completely unscented, which would negate this issue and let your fragrance thrive.

Sweat is another thing that can cover up your scent. Try to avoid doing anything too rigorous if you want your fragrance to last the entire day. Or, if you plan on going to the gym or heading out on a run, make sure you apply the fragrance after showering.

Spray on Parts of Your Body That Emit The Most Heat

Have you ever wondered why people spray fragrances on their necks or wrists? It’s because these areas are considered your “pulse points”. From a medical standpoint, a pulse point is part of your body where you can feel your heartbeat against your skin. This happens because the blood vessels are closer to the surface than they are anywhere else.

Common ones on your body include:

Your wrists

Behind your ears

The lower region of your throat (just above the collarbone)

Your elbow creases

Spraying your fragrance on these areas is beneficial as they’re warmer than other parts of your body. The warmth generated by a pulse point helps to activate the fragrance and makes it smell stronger for longer. Test this if you don’t believe it; spray your fragrance on your upper arm and then on your inner elbow and come back in an hour for a smell test. It’s guaranteed that the elbow spray will smell a lot stronger!

Don’t Forget To Spray on Your Clothes

Spraying your fragrance on your body is important, but you can’t forget to put some on your clothes! Fragrances – especially Eau de Parfums – will cling to fabric and stick around for a lot longer than on your skin. That’s why you can take a sweatshirt you wore a few days ago and still smell the fragrance on it.

This is an especially important tip during the colder months of the year. If you’re deep into fall fashion, you’re likely wearing scarves, gloves and jackets. All of these items can cover up and smother the parts of your body you sprayed. Adding a spritz to them will enhance your smell and make it stick around.

Try Combining Your Fragrance With Other Products

Many brands will produce multiple products in the same scent. You’ve got your fragrance, but you could also find things like body moisturisers or shower gels. Using these products before spraying your fragrance will enhance its potency. The shower gel or moisturiser already smells like the thing you’re spraying, so you get a much deeper and long-lasting scent overall.

This is known as “layering” in the fragrance world. It’s worth looking for fragrance lines with additional products, as they’ll make you smell far nicer than just a spray alone.

So there you have it: the secrets to making your fragrances last the entire day. Follow these tips to continuously turn heads and leave people wondering how the hell you smell so damn good at 6pm on the train home from work!