Your fall style guide: Must-haves for men

words Al Woods

Fall is here, and with it comes cooler temperatures — the perfect opportunity to take your look to the next level. Now is the time to swap your summer shorts for casual layering outfits and experiment with new trends. From stylish jackets to classic accessories, there’s an outfit to suit every taste this season.

Turtlenecks and flannel shirts are making a comeback

Fall time is sweater time! This season, turtlenecks and flannel shirts are making a big comeback and are the perfect companions for a casual yet elegant look. Turtlenecks are not only extremely versatile, but also provide warmth on chilly days. They can be worn wonderfully on their own or under a stylish jacket — ideal for the layering look that is all the rage this time of year.

Flannel shirts, on the other hand, bring coziness and a touch of retro charm to your closet. The soft fabric and characteristic check patterns make them the perfect companion for relaxed weekend outfits or a casual office look. The best thing is that turtlenecks and flannel shirts can also be combined wonderfully for a trendy layering effect — creating a cool, uncomplicated style that is suitable for both leisure and everyday wear. On the other hand, if you prefer something more elegant, you should opt for Desoto shirts and button down shirts. These basics are an indispensable must-have for a smart appearance, especially in the office.

Turtlenecks and flannel shirts are a must in the fall wardrobe. Pexels © Chris F CCO Public Domain

Coats and trench coats are an integral part of the cooler season

When the temperatures drop and the leaves fall, there is one item of clothing that is indispensable: the coat. Whether for the commute to work, a walk in the park or a relaxed get-together with friends — coats and trench coats add that extra dose of style to your outfit. With their timeless design and elegant silhouette, trench coats are the perfect companion for smart occasions or casual outfits. Their versatility allows you to wear them over a business outfit as well as over jeans and a hoodie.

Coats, on the other hand, are available in numerous variations — from oversized styles to slim-fit pieces, everything is included here. They are ideal for adding a modern and stylish touch to any look. This season in particular, coats and trench coats are more than just functional items of clothing. They are statement pieces that add the finishing touch to any outfit.

Sneakers or boots?

When it comes to shoes, you are often faced with the crucial question: sneakers or boots? Both types of shoes have their very own advantages and bring different vibes to your outfits. Sneakers are the perfect everyday companion, combining comfort and style. They go with almost any look, be it casual jeans or smart chinos. Their main advantage is their comfort. Sneakers in earth tones are particularly on trend this season. For the ultimate casual look, pair your sneakers with a loose sweatshirt and a stylish turtleneck.

Boots, on the other hand, are known for their elegant look and defy the low temperatures even in the rain. Whether you opt for casual Chelsea boots or classic leather boots — they add a certain sophistication to any outfit. Ultimately, the choice between sneakers and boots depends on your personal style and the requirements of the day. Why not have both options in your wardrobe? That way, you’ll be ready for any occasion.

Accessories for the perfect look

Accessories are the icing on the cake, enhancing every outfit and giving it that often wanted certain something. In fall, there are numerous ways to complete your look with the right details. Scarves, hats, and gloves are not only functional, but also add a personal touch to your outfit. A stylish scarf, for example, is perfect for adding more color to your outfit. Whether it is made of soft wool material or with an eye-catching checked pattern — a scarf is versatile and can be worn in many different ways.

But a hat is also a must when temperatures are low. Beanies are particularly popular this season. Gloves should not be forgotten either. Leather gloves add a touch of elegance to the overall outfit, while knitted gloves emphasize a casual look. In addition to these essentials, you can add the finishing touches to your look with other accessories such as watches, bracelets, or rings.

The right accessories will keep you warm and create a casual look. Pexels © Clem Onojeghuo CCO Public Domain

Which fall colors are particularly popular?

Fall also offers an impressive palette of colors. This season, certain shades are particularly trendy and set accents in your wardrobe. Earth tones are at the top of the list. From warm browns to soft beiges and deep olive greens, these colors are perfect for reflecting the natural beauty of the autumn landscape. They are easy to combine and create a harmonious, timeless look that never goes out of fashion.

Autumnal reds are also a must. Dark red, wine red or rust orange bring a vibrant touch to your outfits and add a dose of warmth to your look. These colors can be perfectly combined with neutral tones and provide a great contrast to the cooler colors of the season.

Last but not least, mustard yellow and pumpkin orange are also trendy colors that add a cheerful accent to autumn. They bring light and freshness to dull autumn days and are ideal for combining with neutral colors to create a balanced look.