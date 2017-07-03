The power of apples – the Kanzi® flashmob

As an apple grower myself I have a thirst for knowledge about the delicately flavoured spherical fruit. Well okay, I only have two apple trees but you should see the number of apples they produce. I’ve long forgotten the varieties but they are pretty obscure. One is an eating apple the other an intense cooking apple that caramelises on baking.

The extraordinarily sad fact is that out of the 7000 varieties of apples that are grown around the world we find less than 10 on supermarket shelves. And because the public only know the well-known brands, they find it hard to switch away from ones they’ve grown used to.

So, this new flash mob based around Kanzi®, a new apple variety being launched to stores in the UK was of much interest. It took place in Battersea Park, London in the shadow of Battersea Power Station and encouraged passers-by to stop and grab an apple and give it a try. The stunt took place with the apples in branded crates placed in the park at a strategic spot. Next to the crates was a big switch with the public invited to press it if they dared. The ones that did got the surprise of their lives as a powerful flash mob too place in front of their eyes. The performers appeared as if from nowhere and then dissolved back into the trees at the end leaving spectators in various stages of surprise and delight. Luckliy it was secretly filmed so you can watch for yourselves.

The Kanzi® variety itself is a nicely balanced sweet and sour flavour. A flavour that is derived from Kanzi’s unique blend of the sweet Gala and the more juicy, tangy Braeburn, grown in specially selected orchards in the UK and around the world.

Kamal who features in the video said: “It was mind-blowing. I got my phone out to film it as I thought my mates are never going to believe this. If this happens every time, I eat a Kanzi® apple then I’m definitely going to buy a lot more of them.”

Lydia, who also appears in the video, said: “I just couldn’t believe what happened after I pressed the Kanzi® big switch. I saw these people casually juggling apples and then the dancers and music kicked in. It was incredible.”

The Kanzi® team will now embark on a tour of Tesco and Sainsbury’s supermarkets and shopping centres where people will get the chance to sample the apples and have some fun into the bargain.

The video of the Big Switch stunt too place to also celebrate Apple Day 2019 (Mon 21st Oct), a day that has become synonymous with celebrating autumn.

For more information visit www.kanziapple.com/uk