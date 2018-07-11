Why Getting Enough Sleep Is More Important Than Ever

words Al Woods

Around the world, cases of insomnia are at an unprecedented high. We work extremely hard, and most of us work on computers and spend our entire week staring at screens.

Working on computers can exhaust you, but the paradox is this: we stare at screens all of the time and exhaust ourselves but are unable to sleep because our brains cannot shut down because of the screens we have been staring at. There is a solution to this, however, and it lies in putting down our laptops are phones when we get home and giving our brains time to relax and unwind. Getting sleep is now more important than ever, as there are many obstacles in place.

This page will seek to tell you why getting enough sleep is important for both your physical and your mental health and how you can get some sleep.

A Routine is Important

Most of us have no routine whatsoever. You may have in the past struggled to find a way to establish a routine, but by deciding to browse this page, you will now have one. Sleep tracking devices are a way that you can know how many hours a night you are sleeping, know what time you are going to bed, and what time you are getting out of it.

Sleep tracking devices are extraordinary pieces of equipment that can be used to establish a regular routine. When you establish how many hours you roughly sleep for on average, and what sort of time you go to sleep, you will be better equipped to create a routine. As humans, we often wake up at the same time daily, notwithstanding our bedtime.

For example, if you discover that you wake up at seven in the morning every day, then you can go to bed earlier, which means you are able to make sure that you get eight hours of sleep at a minimum.

Sleep Deprivation Can Cause Mental Illness

A lack of sleep, or none thereof, can be a catalyst for mental illness. If you are struggling to sleep, you will be more prone to bouts of anxiety, depression, and psychosis. Insomnia is well known for contributing to these things and can completely change your life.

Anxiety and depression are very common mental illnesses that are very treatable providing you seek help. Most people who suffer from these conditions will not seek help and think that they can deal with it themselves.

If you have been experiencing negative symptoms as a result of an inability to sleep, then you must contact a doctor. A doctor should be able to provide you with medication to both help you sleep and help to regulate your mental health.

Sleep Deprivation Can Cause Physical Weakness

A lack of sleep can make you weak and tired. If you do not sleep enough, you will likely spend little time exercising and will experience constant and overwhelming fatigue that renders you unable to do anything you like, whether it be sports or reading. When you do not get enough sleep, you will also begin to experience negative physical symptoms, such as aching muscles and headaches. While these two things alone are completely treatable, if they are caused by a lack of sleep, then they cannot be treated until the lack of sleep has been addressed.

Sleep Deprivation Can Wreak Havoc on Your Diet

Studies have conclusively shown that poor sleep correlates with a poor diet. The best way to improve your diet is to sleep more, and a great way to improve your sleep is a better diet, paradoxical, I know. By eating healthier food, you will get a better quality of sleep all around.

You must ensure that you do not eat sugary foods leading up to your bedtime, as this is a common pitfall made, and can contribute to poor quality of sleep, or no sleep.

A good diet is easily achieved, and if you start immediately, you will see a direct impact on your sleep, and in turn, as you get more rest, will begin to eat healthier and become more enthusiastic about your healthy living.

Exercise Can Help You Sleep

Exercising is another thing that can improve your sleep drastically. Exercise is a great way to get a better quality of rest. If you struggle to feel tired, then exercise will be able to help; by exercising a few hours before bed, you will be exhausted when your head hits the pillow and will drift off to sleep easily.

Now you know a few ways that you can improve your overall sleep and quality of life. A lack of sleep can affect your life in ways you may not have considered.