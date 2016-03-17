The 4 best road trip cars

words Alexa Wang

Are you hoping to head off on a road trip as soon as lockdown has been lifted? If so, you are going to need a reliable car for it. If you’re going to be spending many hours inside the vehicle, there is no doubt that you will need something both spacious and comfortable.

While some may like something quite nippy, others might prefer a model that’s sturdier and steady going. Naturally, cars don’t come cheap, so don’t forget to look for some help with car finance if you need it. Get from A to B in style and opt for one of the magnificent models below. Drive safely!

Mini Clubman

One of the largest models in the Mini offerings, this vehicle actually isn’t that small. With four passenger doors and a ‘barn door’ boot arrangement, there is a lot of space to get settled before heading to the likes of the Lake District or New Forest. If you pick up one of these, you can expect quick steering and a well-controlled ride.

Seat Tarraco

Its biggest selling point being a seven-seater, this fabulous family vehicle offers amazing quality, coupled with practicality and value for money. It won’t be an overkill if it’s just the two of you heading on a road trip – the two back rows of seats can be put down making the back of the car a 1,775 litres empty room. It’s all flat, so you can totally use it for sleeping. The seven seats are perfect for big family trips and your pet might appreciate that, too.

Renault Kadjar

Boasting a practical interior, low running costs and plenty of boot space, the Renault Kadjar is one to consider, too. While you’re looking for the perfect vehicle to make long trips, it’s also important to consider a model that can nicely cover the day-to-day journeys – and this comfortable family car ticks that box, too.

Volkswagen California

Space still not enough? The roomy Volkswagen California has something of a legendary status among campers and for a reason – you can literally fit everything in there and still have room for a comfy sleep. Reimagine the 70s if you have a hippy side or you use it as a regular car when you are not on an adventure.

So, where will you be heading to first? The beach? The city? No matter what locations are on your must-see list, why not invest in one of the above to get you there?