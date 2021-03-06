Travelling to Whistler? Here are 5 Places You Shouldn’t Miss

words Al Woods

Covered under thick snow, Whistler is a popular vacation destination among travel enthusiasts.

While tit has a lot to offer to all travellers, travelling without a plan may leave you wanting for more. Here are five of the top most popular attractions in Whistler.

1. BlackComb

Whether you are a fan of breathtaking views or love ski adventures, Blackcomb mountain has it all for you.

With an ascent of 2,284 meters, Blackcomb mountain offers some of the best views and skiing opportunities in North America. In fact, the Whistler Blackcomb resort’s skiable area is over 8000 hectares with over 19 lifts.

Also, the Whistler Blackcomb resort offers the longest ski season of any resort in Canada.

Adventures you can try here include:

Skiing

Snowmobiling

Heli-skiing

All-in-all, if you like adventure, the Blackcomb mountain should be on your priority list.

2. Whistler Mountain Bike Park

Mountain biking is one of the most popular summer adventure sports in Whistler. In fact, as a visitor, you may get to see numerous armor-clad bikers riding in the hills on their mountain bikes.

Apart from this, you can also check out the Whistler Sliding Centre bobsleigh and the skeleton track.

Although the track is built for the Olympics, you can also visit the centre for a guided tour.

You can also enjoy bungee jumping sessions above the Cheakamus River along with the logging trails on an off-road vehicle or raft in the high waters of the spring freshet. Ziplining is another adventure sport that you can ‘hang’ through.

3. Nicklaus North Golf Course

If you like golf and are travelling to Whistler this summer, the Nicklaus North Golf course awaits you.

This beautiful golf course is located on a green landscape with pocket lakes and a mountain as the backdrop. Apart from this, the place is endowed with sublime views that enhance the golfing experience at this Arnold Palmer-designed Whistler Golf Club, Nicklaus North Golf Course and the Fairmont Chateau Whistler Golf Club with 18-hole playing options.

Tip: If you are an avid golfer, book your session in advance during the peak season.

4. Lost Lake

Talk about great views and you can’t miss the Lost Lake. It’s a great destination for numerous leisure activities like mountain biking, hiking, or bird watching during the summer months or snowshoeing and cross-country skiing in winter.

The small lake also features a beach area and remains busy during the balmy summer days.

5. Audain Art Museum

And here’s one of the cultural attractions in the Whistler area. It’s an exquisitely designed wood-clad art museum that opened up in the year 2016. And that’s not all. Since it’s opening, it has been popular among locals and tourists alike.

The museum’s collection dates back to the 18th century.

Audain art museum’s main highlights are as follows:

The Dance Screen

A large work carved from cedar by James Hart

Other works from artists like Emily Carr, E.J.Hughes etc

Several First Nations art pieces

And if you like to explore museums, you can also check out the Maury Young Arts Centre featuring a commodity gallery of pieces by local artists.

Also, if you are travelling during the peak season, make sure to book your accommodations in Whistler in advance.

Wrapping up

Whistler is a great travel destination for any travel lover. With so many gems charming up the place, you can assure yourself and your travel companions a great time.