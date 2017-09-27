8 easy festive drink recipes anyone can do

words Al Woods

With the holiday season approaching, it’s time to prepare for a full-on round of festivities. And while your grandma is still in charge of everything edible, you need to step up your game when it comes to beverages. So, if you’re looking for easy holiday drinks that are a piece of cake to make at home and will get everyone in the holiday spirit, here are 8 festive holiday drinks anyone can make.

1. Snowball Drink

Everything Christmas-y looks pretty awesome, especially when it tastes good, too. Start your festivities with a classic snowball drink that will get everyone in the mood. You’d be surprised how easy this drink is to make, especially if you have an ice maker around. If you don’t have one, check any ice maker reviews and decide on the one that makes you happy. If you are running out of ice, investing in a portable ice maker within your budget is worth the expense.

With the snowballs in check, thanks to the ice maker, you just need to fill up a glass with ice and add 50 ml of advocaat and 50 ml of sparkling lemonade, and you’ve got the ultimate retro cocktail. To step it up a notch and make it appear more appealing, you can add a garnish of one maraschino cherry. This drink not only looks festive, but also has a holiday spirit written all over it.

2. Mulled Berry Wine

One of the drinks that everyone waits for during Christmas is this fabulous mulled berry wine. For some reason, it’s only popular during this season because it’s the perfect drink to enjoy during the cold winter months. This popular holiday drink is also quite simple to make. With a 5-minute prep time and 10-minute cooking time, you’ll be ready to entertain your guests and welcome them with an awesome drink in no time.

All you have to do is pour a 750 ml bottle of red wine into a saucepan.

Add one sliced clementine, one cinnamon stick, 4 cloves, and 3 black peppercorns to your saucepan.

Make sure the heat is low, and once it starts to simmer, turn the heat off entirely.

Strain the mixture to remove all the bits and pieces; then add 50 ml of brandy and stir.

Serve into 6 heatproof glasses or mugs and your holiday drink is good to go.

3. Mulled Cranberry Punch

If you’re looking for a non-alcoholic beverage that will still scream festivities in order to let those who aren’t drinking alcohol feel left out, mulled cranberry punch is a perfect and easy recipe. It’s the best alternative to mulled berry wine and allows your guests to enjoy the warmth and Christmas-y drinks minus the alcohol. The following recipe makes a total of 6 servings.

Place the following ingredients in a pan on a low heat until it starts to simmer:

1 liter of cranberry juice

250 ml of clementine juice

1 cinnamon stick

6 cloves

4 allspice berries

0.25 tsp of grated nutmeg

1-2 sliced clementine.

Before serving, heat gently for 15 minutes to allow the flavors to infuse and serve warm. Don’t forget to remove all the bits and pieces before serving.

4. Nutmeg and Orange Coffee

Who said your coffee couldn’t be festive, too? Enjoy this nutmeg and orange Christmas coffee that not only tastes heavenly, but also will lift up your spirits and keep you awake.

Place 4 tbsp of ground coffee, 1 small cinnamon stick, and 2 pitted dates in a large cafetière.

Add a pinch of ground nutmeg, 2 cloves, and a strip of orange zest and pour 400 ml of boiled water to the mixture.

Stir with a wooden spoon until everything is mixed together and then leave the mixture for 4 minutes.

Once it’s ready, you can serve in 4 espresso cups.

5. Eggnog

Is it really Christmas if you don’t have a cup of eggnog? This fascinating drink is so merry that it’s just perfect for Christmas festivities. You’ll need:

2 beaten eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

3 tablespoons of sugar

A pinch of ground nutmeg and 2 cups of low-fat milk.

Add all the ingredients together and refrigerate until your guests arrive. This recipe makes 3 servings and is served chilled. However, it is not recommended for pregnant women or young children as the eggs are raw.

6. Chilled Apple Cider

There’s something about apple cider that feels so joyful. To make this delightful drink, you’ll need:

50 ml of rum

25 ml of apple cider syrup

15 ml of lemon juice

3 dashes of angostura bitters

3 pinches of walnut bitters.

All you need to do is add all the ingredients together to a glass of ice and shake well and voila! Can it get any simpler than this?

7. Pumpkin Spice and Everything Nice

Pumpkin doesn’t end with Halloween, but is still part of the holiday festivities. To make an awesome pumpkin spice you can follow this easy peasy recipe.

Slice pumpkin in half and de-seed.

Roast in the oven on 435 degrees until it becomes soft.

Mash the pumpkin with white sugar using 6 portions of sugar for every one portion of the pumpkin.

Add 3 bags of loose chai tea to the mixture and let it rest overnight.

Add 35 ml of spiced rum, 20 ml of chai pumpkin, and 5 ml of lemon juice.

Place the mixture in a pan and heat slowly.

Pour 75-100 ml of water to ensure that all the sugar has dissolved.

Strain the mixture to remove all the bits and pieces and leave to cool.

8. Cinnamon and Sugar Margarita

Do you love Cinnamon and Margarita? Then this festive drink is the perfect drink for you this holiday season. For this recipe you’ll need:

25 ml of tequila

100 ml of apple cider

15 ml of triple sec

A splash of ice.

Combine all the ingredients in a shaker with ice and strain before serving in a glass with a dash of cinnamon sugar.

With these recipes, you’ll be ready to serve your guests with a delightful set of festive drinks to suit all ages, moods, and even those who do not drink alcohol. With the minimal amount of prep time, these drinks can be put together in a short time, but ensure that your guests will be in a delightful, festive mood.