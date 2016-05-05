CBD Suppositories vs. CBD Edibles – what to think about when buying

words Alexa Wang

Nowadays, there are so many CBD products available that when it comes to choosing one for ourselves, we’re spoilt for choice. While this is, of course, a positive thing, it can make the process of purchasing CBD daunting, especially for a first-time buyer.

The only way to truly feel comfortable in browsing the CBD market is to understand fully exactly what your options are. Two of the current trendy options- the slightly more long-standing CBD edibles, and the newer, lesser-heard-of CBD suppositories, are worth taking a look at when considering which CBD is best for you.

While CBD suppositories and CBD edibles ultimately generate the same health and wellness benefits in the user, they are administered in entirely different ways. Take a look at how each form of CBD is used, and which, if any, is the best overall, below. For more on cbd edibles, check out this website.

What is CBD?

Chances are, if you’re reading this article, you’re fairly familiar by now with what CBD is. As one of the many compounds found inside the cannabis plant, CBD is extracted in oil form, where it is used to make a number of different supplements, including tablets, creams and patches. It boasts a range of health and wellness benefits, and has been scientifically proven to effectively treat a number of physical and mental ailments.

How do CBD suppositories and CBD edibles differ from one another?

To understand how CBD suppositories and CBD edibles are different in their own right, we should take a look at their individual definitions. CBD edibles is a broad term that refers to any CBD that is taken orally.

The most common CBD edible, CBD oil, is ingested through the mouth, where it passes through the digestive system and into the bloodstream. It is used in a number of creative ways by cannabis brands, and may be added to a number of different foods and drinks, including gummy sweets, chocolate, coffee, and even pet treats. All of these, because they are ingested, are classed as CBD edibles.

CBD suppositories, on the other hand, are usually inserted into the vagina or rectum, where they pass through tissues into the bloodstream. Some molecules remain in the area of insertion, diffusing into the surrounding tissues, which is why suppositories are most effective at treating pelvic or period pain, lower back pain and symptoms of IBS.

Which is best: suppositories or edibles?

There are pros and cons to either CBD option that make it difficult to pinpoint exactly which is best. While CBD edibles can offer a much more enjoyable CBD experience, some people say that CBD suppositories are more effective, because their method of application allows them to be absorbed more quickly into the bloodstream.

Ultimately, the decision is up to you. If you’re a first-time user, you might be more comfortable taking a CBD edible. If you’re looking to branch out and try something different, CBD suppositories are a good option. You’ll benefit from the experience either way.