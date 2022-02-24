Five of the Best Couples Vacation Destinations 

words Al Woods

As we inch our way out of winter and head into spring, you and your partner are probably starting to talk about places you’re ready to go on vacation this spring and summer. While there is a brave, new world full of beautiful places to explore together, you want to make sure it’s an unforgettable vacation you share. Let’s take a look at some of the best places to travel to as a couple this year.

Tulum, Mexico

Starting off our list is the beautiful city of Tulum, Mexico. Aside from being an incredible and romantic destination year-round, this is a great destination to choose if you want to be as carefree as possible. While we’re all doing our part to make the world as safe and healthy as possible, Mexico doesn’t require you to provide any health documents for entry, and the rules regarding such issues are pretty laid back. Aside from the gorgeous beaches and pristine waters, the entire locale has a luxurious feel. Nightlife is fun and abundant here too. Make sure you pack multiple bikini tops for your girl to snap the perfect beach selfie in and plenty of sunscreens.

Paris, France

As this is a couples vacation, we’d be remiss, not to mention the city of Paris. Easily considered one of the top five most romantic cities globally, there’s so much to love about Paris. Explore the winding urban streets while snacking on a fresh baguette while you walk. With sites like the Louvre, you two can spend a day taking in the world’s most iconic and famous artwork. If your girl’s been binging Emily in Paris or Bridgerton, she will love a day spent at Versailles. You can’t forget other famous sights to see like Notre Dame and of course the Eiffel Tower. If you’ve never been to Paris, this is a trip you’ll want to book.

Barcelona, Spain

If you and your partner are architecture enthusiasts, you’ve likely already been to this seaside city and if you haven’t, make haste. Barcelona is not only a sight to behold in the stunning architecture throughout the city, and it’s known for its friendly citizens and charming shopping and restaurants. There’s something for everyone in BCN and much history to explore. If you’re headed there during the summer, remember this is a seaside town, so there are plenty of opportunities to have a bit of a beach vacation while exploring one of Spain’s most famous cities.

Las Vegas, Nevada

While it’s always fun to take an international vacation sometimes, it’s not in the budget. If you’re trying to stay stateside this year, consider heading to Vegas. They say, “what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas,” so the two of you can get as wild as you want and make unforgettable memories you can share (in secret) for the rest of your lives. You can even have a cliche impromptu Vegas wedding if you’ve been thinking about popping the question but aren’t interested in a huge wedding. And, if the two of you are risk-takers, of course, there are plenty of casinos to take a gamble in.

New York, New York

Another city in the states worth vacationing to is New York City. The Big Apple has taken quite a hit economically over the last couple of years, so why not show your love for the most fantastic city in America by patronizing some businesses while on vacation. Make it a point to try and shop locally between the Broadway shows and museums you two are enjoying.

We all get by with a bit of help from our friends, and you’ll never meet a friendlier, more personable bunch of folks to help out than you will in New York City. You may have been there a time or two, but there is always something new to discover there – you won’t regret your trip, whether it’s a weekend or two-week stay.

Traveling as a couple can make or break your relationship, so why not put your commitment to the test in one of the most beautiful or exciting cities on Earth? If you’re looking to take a trip soon, consider the above-mentioned cities a great jumping-off point for your spring and summer travel plans. Happy Trails!