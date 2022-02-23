Practical Items For Big Guys When Fishing In Cold Temperatures

words Al Woods

Fishing is a pastime enjoyed by lots of people, even though everyone has their own unique preferences for where to go fishing or what to use as bait. The great thing about fishing is that it’s a very nice way to relax and clear your mind, whether you’re going out alone or with friends.

While going out fishing when it’s cold out has its own special charm, there are few things more discouraging for a big guy than not being able to find the right things they’ll need. If you’re a large guy and love to go fishing – even in the colder weather – then the following list of the most important things can be extremely helpful.

1. Waders

If you’re taller than average or have a bulkier build, it can be hard to find the right outerwear for fishing, especially in cold weather when you need clothes that will keep you warm. You might consider ditching the waders altogether since it’s not really easy to find proper ones that will both keep you warm, and last for more than just one season. While feeling a bit frustrated is normal in this sort of situation, it’s important to note that there are websites out there that can help you find what you’re looking for. For example, you can find big man waders from extralargeliving.com where you can go through some of the most popular waders for large men out there, compare them, and check out each of their pros and cons. When you use online recourses like this, you can actually get the waders that will suit your preferences, and feel completely at ease while you’re out fishing.

2. Thermal Clothing

No matter what kind of waders you get, it’s always more comfortable to go out in clothes that aren’t too bulky. Of course, you still want to stay warm when spending hours on end outside in the cold, which is why it may be a good idea to invest in a thermal shirt and pants. This way you’ll have the perfect outfit underneath your waders that will keep you warm while still allowing for ease of movement so that you can do your fly fishing like a true expert. Depending on the temperatures you’re going out in, just a pair of pants and a shirt could be enough. However, if it’s really cold, or if you plan to stay out until sundown, you might want to invest in thermal socks and a thermal base layer of some sort as well.

3. Warm Boots

The last thing you want while out cold-weather fishing is to have a cold, numb foot or a boot that doesn’t fit quite right. Again, it’s not always easy to find the perfect fit if your feet are on the larger side, or if you need wider boots than usual. Again, it may be worth your time to check online articles that compare different boots that are perfect for fishing, but you might also want to explore the idea of having custom boots made for you. In any case, you want to make sure that the boots you have are waterproof, and large enough to accommodate warm socks so that you don’t have to worry too much about your feet getting cold even if it does start to snow.

4. Accessories

A nice pair of gloves, coupled with a warm hat and a scarf will help you stay warm while out in the cold, and make sure that your hands aren’t too cold to handle lures or rods. While it’s tempting to think that the gloves may get in the way of fishing, keep in mind that they can provide a bit of an extra grip and won’t take long to get used to. There are gloves specifically designed for fishing, so if you have the time to peruse the best sites with advice on gear, then you’ll be able to find something that both looks great and helps you out. This way, you can stay comfortable all day long without worrying about your outfit being too cumbersome, or starting to feel numb after just a few hours of cold-weather fishing. This is especially important if the clothes you plan to wear don’t really fit you quite right. For example, it’s not unusual for big guys to have trouble finding long-sleeved shirts that actually reach their wrists, which is why gloves that fit well under the sleeves are so important.

5. Hand Warmers

Finally, it can’t hurt to have some hand warmers with you so that you don’t feel too cold even if the wind starts to pick up and catch a chill. Incidentally, if you’re planning on fishing through the winter months, then having these with you will come in handy at least once or twice. Even if it’s not particularly cold, it’s still better to be safe than sorry, especially if you’re not used to being out in the cold. Most hand warmers work by clicking them on and then throwing them into your gloves or pockets before you head out, warming up the area around you. There are also disposable kinds if you don’t want to deal with washing them out, or rechargeable kinds that last for up to 10 hours.

Now that you know how to find your perfect outfit for fishing in cold weather, what are you waiting for? By getting these 5 items, and making sure you’re finally buying the things that really fit your frame, you’ll be able to go out and have a great time without having to worry about being uncomfortable, or feeling too cold.