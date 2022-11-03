National Parks in Croatia That You Might Want to Visit

words Al Woods

Croatia is a country with plenty of natural beauty to offer visitors. From the stunning coastline and crystal-clear waters of the Adriatic Sea to the awe-inspiring mountain ranges and lush forests inland, there are plenty of places to explore in Croatia. And what’s more, many of these places are protected as national parks! If you’re looking for an unforgettable Croatian adventure, be sure to check out some of these amazing national parks. Also, don’t forget to bring your camera – you’ll definitely want to capture the beauty of these incredible places!

1. Plitvice Lakes National Park

One of the most popular national parks in Croatia, and indeed in all of Europe, is Plitvice Lakes National Park. This sprawling park is home to 16 crystalline lakes, which are connected by a series of waterfalls. The entire park is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and it’s easy to see why – the scenery here is simply breathtaking. If you’re lucky enough to visit Plitvice Lakes National Park in the spring or summer, you’ll be treated to a colorful display of wildflowers. And in the autumn, the leaves of the trees change color to create an even more stunning landscape. You can take Plitvice lakes national park tours from Zagreb, which is the capital of Croatia. The city is only about 2 hours away from the park, so it’s the perfect day trip. No matter when you visit, though, you’re sure to be blown away by the natural beauty of this place.

2. Krka National Park

Krka National Park is another one of Croatia’s must-see national parks. This park is located in Dalmatia, which is the region of Croatia that includes the city of Split. Krka National Park is home to the Krka River, as well as seven stunning waterfalls. The most famous of these waterfalls is called Skradinski Buk, and it’s definitely worth a visit. You can take a dip in the refreshing waters here, or just enjoy the view from one of the many viewpoints. Krka National Park is also a great place for hiking and birdwatching. There are plenty of well-marked trails to explore, and you’re sure to see some interesting wildlife along the way. No matter what you do in Krka National Park, you’re sure to have a great time.

3. Risnjak National Park

If you’re looking for a truly wild experience, be sure to visit Risnjak National Park. This park is located in Croatia’s mountainous region, and it’s home to some of the country’s most stunning scenery. The park is named after Mount Risnjak, which is the highest peak in the park. Risnjak National Park is also home to wolves, lynx, and bears, so it’s definitely not for the faint of heart. But if you’re up for an adventure, this is definitely the place for you. There are plenty of hiking trails to explore, and the views from the top of Mount Risnjak are truly incredible. Just be sure to take all the necessary precautions, and you’re sure to have a safe and enjoyable trip.

4. Mljet National Park

Mljet National Park is one of Croatia’s most unique national parks. This park is located on the island of Mljet, which is one of the country’s many gorgeous islands. Mljet National Park is home to two salty lakes, which are surrounded by dense forests. The island is also home to a 12th-century Benedictine monastery, which is definitely worth a visit. You can explore the monastery grounds, or take a dip in one of the lakes. Mljet National Park is the perfect place to relax and enjoy the stunning scenery. And if you’re lucky enough to visit in the summer, you can even take a swim in the Adriatic Sea. No matter when you visit, Mljet National Park is sure to impress.

5. Paklenica National Park

This national park is located in the southern part of Croatia and is known for its dramatic landscapes. The park includes two dikes, the Velika Paklenica canyon and the Mala Paklenica canyon. The park is also home to a number of caves, including the Manita Pec cave which is one of the largest caves in Croatia.

6. Kornati National Park

This national park is located in the northern part of Croatia and consists of a group of 140 islands. The park is known for its beautiful landscapes and crystal-clear waters. Visitors to the park can enjoy activities such as swimming, diving, fishing, and hiking.

These are just a few of the incredible national parks that Croatia has to offer. So what are you waiting for? Start planning your trip today! Happy travels!