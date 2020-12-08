Extended Vacations 101: Your Complete Packing List

words Al Woods

Gather around, workaholics. So, you’ve stockpiling months’ worth of PTO and exclusively spending your vacation time on long-weekend staycations? If so, it’s time to ditch those stale 3-star hotel stays and invest in an extended vacation of a lifetime.

Long-term trips are excellent opportunities to flee your monotonous everyday life and uncover the beauty that’s just across the globe.

Besides being relatively cheaper than short-term trips (especially when you pick up a job along the way), extended vacations grant nomads-in-the-making opportunities to unlock new experiences and study foreign cultures.

However, unlike short-term trips that only require travel-sized toothpaste and shampoo, long-term trips demand an extensive packing list. That said, here’s a complete packing list to help you plan better for your long-term vacation.

Ship Your Vehicle

Can’t bear the separation anxiety induced by days spent away from your vintage car? If you and your classic car are joined at the hip, you’ll need to allocate space in your travel budget for classic car transport services.

Shipping your vehicle may be more convenient and economical, especially if your vacation will last several weeks to several months. Additionally, driving your car offers you an unparalleled sense of comfort. Investing in auto transportation service also allows a driver to save you a significant amount of time and money you’d otherwise spend on a rental car.

Packing list for your extended vacation

When packing for a long-term vacation, you need to consider various factors such as the weather of your new destination and the length of your trip.

Vacation-friendly clothing

When it comes to packing your suitcase(s), prioritize pieces in more neutral tones. Note that neutral colors are often versatile and are easy to wear more than once when the going gets tough. You may also want to include double-duty clothing such as a double swimsuit, multi-use wraps, wrinkle-resistant shirts, crushable hats, bug-repellent clothing, and quick-drying undergarments.

Streaming media player

A media player can come to the rescue when your little ones get bored during downtime spent indoors. With a streaming media player within arm’s reach, you can stream music or watch TV shows and films available within your area range.

Toiletry kit

Your toiletry kit is as essential as a first aid kit. Don’t forget your shampoo, comb, toothbrush, body wash, toothpaste, and other necessities when embarking on your long-term vacation. Although you can easily access these items in local stores, carrying what you already have on hand can help you rake in savings. It’s also vital to bring your toiletry essentials, as you may not find some of your favorite products locally.

Portable fan

A fan is a must-have for areas famous for their sweltering heat. If your rental house doesn’t have an AC, consider purchasing a fan to help cool the indoor spaces. You can even opt for the rechargeable one, so you can use it anywhere and anytime. When grilling outside, you can repurpose your fan and use it to keep airborne bugs at bay.

Guide books and a map

If you’re visiting a new place, you need some guidance. You’ll want a map to help you navigate new sites and reach your destinations with ease. In short, a guide book can help you learn more about the tourist attractions and landmarks you plan to visit. That way, you’ll have an idea of what to expect once you reach your vacation destination.

Wrap up

Don’t find yourself thousands of miles away from home without your toiletries essentials. Prepare accordingly and review this list before making your way to the nearest airport.