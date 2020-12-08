Everything to know about vegan and cruelty-free cosmetics

words Alexa Wang

With Christmas right around the corner, customers all over the world are swarming the shops to find the best Christmas gifts for friends and families. One of the products most frequently bought as gifts are cosmetics. In fact, in many countries, they are the number 1 Christmas present. If you are thinking of buying cosmetics for Christmas, vegan cosmetics are a great choice.

How are vegan cosmetics better than regular ones?

The majority of customers don’t make it a habit to read the labels of the products they buy. If they did, they might be shocked by the amount of questionable ingredients found in many supposedly premium cosmetics. However, as consumers get more and more aware and demanding, more alternatives are introduced to the market. Vegan and cruelty-free cosmetics are one of the best alternatives to common cosmetics, allowing you to enjoy superior quality and a product that is environmentally friendly.

But what exactly are vegan cosmetics? They are an ethical alternative to traditional cosmetics, produced with the environment and natural ecosystems in mind. A majority of vegan cosmetic brands use delicate and natural formulas, which are gentle on the skin. A cruelty-free brand of cosmetics also does not conduct tests on animals, contributing to stopping the horrible practice. If you care about the world around you, now is the perfect time to make a switch to vegan and cruelty-free cosmetics.

What to look for in vegan cosmetics?

One of the biggest benefits of using vegan cosmetics is the use of natural, plant-based ingredients. These products are often much more effective than their counterparts, although they are more expensive to produce. Vegan cosmetics are especially popular among customers with sensitive skin, as they contain fewer ingredients that can irritate the skin and invoke an allergic reaction.

What to avoid when looking for vegan cosmetics?

If you can’t find any information on the label about the product being vegan, you can check the ingredients yourself. One of the most common ingredients found in cosmetics that is not vegan is carmine – a red pigment that is created from crushed insects. Because of its deep red color, it is frequently used by the beauty industry in lipsticks and blushers. Lanolin and beeswax are also very frequently used because of their beneficial effects.

In the end, whether you decide to use vegan and cruelty-free cosmetics is your choice. If you are not ready to give up cosmetics based on animal products, choosing cruelty-free cosmetics is the best choice. While they do contain ingredients such as beeswax or collagen, they are not tested on animals and are a vast improvement over standard cosmetics.