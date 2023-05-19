Matching Your Makeup And Outfit Together: Our Tips

Creating an outfit you look and feel your best in takes a lot of thought. Sure, it might be second nature by now to throw some jeans and a t-shirt together that you know works, but what about the makeup you decide to combine it with? That’s the last step in the curation process!

We know; it’s getting harder and harder to come up with new looks that work, isn’t it? And that’s why we’ve collected just a few of our favorite makeup and outfit combo tips down below – feel free to check them out.

Pexels Image – CC0 Licence

Eyes, Bag, Shoes

This is the main rule for matching your makeup and your outfit together. Whatever color your bag is, the shoes need to be the same (or similar). Once you’ve picked these out, it’s time to choose a similar shade for the eyes. Even if your bag and shoes are dark, your eyes can be too – they’ll really stand out!

Indeed, all of these elements of your outfit are big features, and you can highlight them very well by matching as closely as you can. And if you’re ever in a pinch, like you’ve woken up late and you’re in a rush, this is the only rule you’ll need to keep in mind.

Think within the Palette

What color is the top, bottom, dress, or suit you’re going to wear? Because this is the color palette you need to think about. Something red will share a palette with pinks and oranges, and something blue will share a palette with greens and purples.

If you’re someone for very colorful lipsticks and eyeshadows, use these visuals as a quick and simple guide. The more you work within a palette, the better your outfit is going to mesh together and blend.

Practice!

This is what you need to do the most! Practice, practice, practice. Buy yourself some new and varied beauty brushes to use, some wet wipes that are gentle on the skin, and then try out plenty of new products and techniques.

In doing so you’ll find out what you like when it comes to looks, and how to ‘put your face on’ in quick time. This’ll help you save time in the morning when you’re matching the best outfit combo for the day – practice really does make perfect!

Go for What Makes You Happy

Makeup is about expression, as is your style. If you don’t like to follow ‘rules’ when it comes to putting the two together, that’s absolutely fine! Go for what makes you happy and dress in the way you like the most. That’s the whole point! But if you’re looking for a bit of inspiration for the best way to combine your makeup and clothing choices, these tips are all good places to start.

Matching your makeup and your outfit together isn’t as hard as you might think. A bit of practice goes a long way, and who doesn’t love an excuse to buy new makeup products?