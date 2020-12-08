words Alexa Wang

Sometimes, you have to deal with several hardcopies, PDFs, and images in the business.

There is no need to waste time typing each thing because there are several online tools are available to quickly extract text from an image or document.

These tools use Optical Character Recognition technology which scans the image, analyzes the written text, and converts it into the textual form.

By this, you can easily deal with a huge number of hard copies and images within a short time.

In this article, we’re going to discuss some best online tools that can help users quickly extract the readable text from the photo.

4 Best Online Tools to Extract Text from Images

1. Img2go’s Image to Text Converter(https://www.img2go.com/convert-to-document)

This online converter allows users to convert JPG, PDF, or DOC files into another format.

Img2go provides an option to upload files directly from the system and it also gives an option to upload files from Google Drive.

The user interface of this online tool is very easy to use.

Simply upload the image from the system, select the desired format, select OCR from the optional settings, and press the “Start” button to extract the text.

The interesting thing about this tool is that it can combine several images into one pdf within a few seconds.

Features:

Upload from Web: The tool provide an option to upload an image through a URL.

Simply paste the links into the input box and specify the download to upload the video into the converter.

DropBox: Users can also upload a file directly from the DropBox within no time by using this tool.

Image to PDF: The converter gives an amazing feature to convert multiple images into a single PDF file.

File Safety: This online tool uses several different ways to protect the uploaded files.

All of the uploaded files are automatically deleted after downloading it.

2. Prepostseo’s Image to Text Converter(https://www.prepostseo.com/image-to-text)

It is one of the finest Image to Text converters which is widely used to extract editable text from an image.

The user interface of this converter is quite amazing and easy to use.

This converter uses the latest OCR technology to quickly convert pictures into useful text.

The pic to text conversion by using this converter can be done within a few seconds without any hurdle.

To quickly extract text from the picture, directly paste the image into the converter or upload a file from the system and submit it.

This converter scanned the entire image, analyze the editable text by using OCR technology and convert it into the textual form.

Image to Text allows users to convert the text from the following formats:

JPG

PNG

GIF

JPG

And more.

Features:

Extract Text using a URL: The converter provides an excellent feature to convert a text file by using a URL from different image services.

Extract text from Low-Quality Images: Sometimes, students take pictures from the notes to prepare for their exams.

These photos might be blurry due to poor camera quality.

To extract text from these kind of images, this converter is the best option to go for.

Completely Free: Image to Text is completely free to use.

This free converter gives accurate results within a short time.

Supports Multiple Language: This converter provides an amazing feature to convert the text into different languages.

It supports English, Espanol, Portuguese, and more.

Download Report: It also allows users to download the result report within a single click.

3. Branah’s Image to Text Converter(https://www.branah.com/image-to-text)

This online tool is used to easily extract text from the photo.

This converter supports the image files in BMP, TIFF, and PNG formats.

It also supports multiple languages and quickly extracts the text from a photo within no time.

The user interface of this online converter is quite interesting and easy to use. To convert the image into the text, first, you need to upload an image from the system and then click the ‘Browse’ button to extract the text.

The tool further scans the picture, read the text, and extract it by using OCR technology.

The interesting feature of this converter is that it also provides an option for email extracted and Tweet text.

Features:

Support Several Languages: The converter supports multiple languages to convert text into different languages without any issue.

Support Several Languages: The converter supports multiple languages to convert text into different languages without any issue.

Copy and Clear: It gives an option to copy the extracted text and provides an option to clear the entire text within a single click.

Save Text: This online tool gives an option to directly save the extracted text directly into the system.

Developer Toolkit is also providing an amazing online tool to convert images into a useful textual form.

By using this online tool, users can easily extract text from the images.

This online tool supports the following formats:

BMP

GIF

JPEG

It also uses the optical character recognition technology to easily extract the readable text from the image.

To use this online tool, you need to browse a file from the system and press the “Extract button” to convert the image into a useful textual form.

The converter further scans the photo and displays the extracted text into Result Box:

Features:

Files Uploading: The tool allow users to quickly upload a file directly from the computer system.

Files Uploading: The tool allow users to quickly upload a file directly from the computer system.

This converter also gives an option to save the extracted text file into the system.

Secure to use: The tool is completely secure to use and it provides the best-extracted results within no time.

Secure to use: The tool is completely secure to use and it provides the best-extracted results within no time.

Final Words

We’ve discussed some of the finest image-to-text converters along with their features.

All of these tools use advanced OCR technology to convert images into textual form.

These online converters provide accurate results by using their latest technologies and advanced features.

Use one of these converters to get rid of the manual image to text conversion and saves both time and effort.