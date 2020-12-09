4 Things to Do In and Around London

words Al Woods

Travelling abroad is not a realistic option while the pandemic continues, so people have been using the opportunity to explore all that England has to offer.

While the capital is not its usual busy self right now, there is something special about London when it is quieter than normal, and it can actually be a fantastic time to explore and discover some hidden gems.

Here are 4 of the best things that you can do in and around London right now.

1. Christmas Shopping in Shepard’s Bush

One of the best things about Christmas is going shopping for gifts, but obviously it will be a little different this year. You can still go shopping at Westfield in Shepard’s Bush, which will give you a festive experience and should allow you to find whatever you are looking for. It is also easy to reach when you catch the train from Clapham Junction to Shepards Bush too.

2. Find the Best Vintage Stores

Now is also a good time to discover London’s best vintage stores and there are many throughout the capital. In addition to allowing you to find some unique gift ideas and/or to treat yourself to something special, this will also allow you to support small businesses which is hugely important in this difficult time. Check out this article to discover a few of the best vintage shops to be found in London.

3. Visit the Museums

You are spoilt for choice when it comes to museums in London which have reopened at the start of December (although you should always check ahead and learn about what restrictions they have in place). A few of the best museums in London include:

The Natural History Museum

The Science Museum

Victoria & Albert Museum

The National Gallery

National Portrait Gallery

4. Stroll Through the Romantic Parks

London is also home to dozens of spectacular parks which can really come to life during the holiday season (just be sure to wrap up warm!). There are many parks to explore whether you are looking for a long stroll or to sit down and enjoy a hot beverage and snacks, such as:

Hyde Park

St. James’ Park

The Regent’s Park

Kensington Gardens

Richmond Park

Finsbury Park

Now can actually be a great time to visit London because it is much quieter and there are lots of hidden gems to discover. The above are just a few ideas for a fun day out to London which will allow you to enjoy yourself while staying safe and protecting public health.