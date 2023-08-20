A weekend getaway at The Queen at Chester Hotel

words Evie May Taylor

Image by Wolfgang Zenz from Pixabay

Arriving into Chester on a cloudy Friday, The Queen at Chester was waiting for us, an ornate piece of original Victoriana just opposite Chester station. The grand Victorian Hotel’s red bricks and ornate white entrance and patterned windows brightened the grey sky. We walked into a hotel which is a true piece of history.

Built opposite Chester station to serve first-class rail passengers, this hotel has an illustrious past. This magnificent brick and stucco Italianate building was said to be the first skyscraper of its time. Since opening in 1860, it has hosted guests such as Charles Dickens, Cecil Rhodes and Lillie Langtry. Upon entering, the reception is the grand heart of the hotel. A door towards the back of the hotel opens to an Italian garden, with beautiful fresh plants and ancient statues-It feels like the garden of a villa.

The staircase up to the room spiralled upwards with crafted wooden railings and golden poles. It must have looked like a palace back in the day. The hotel has an engaging concept, with each floor dedicated to a country and every suite named after a king of that nation. Our floor was dedicated to India, we walked past glorious golden statues which amazed the children. Our family room was spacious, both beds were very comfortable. We had a window view where we could see the grandeur of Chester train station.

After relaxing in the room: We decided to take a walk into Chester. The Queen is only a ten-minute walk down the pretty canal to the centre of Chester. We decided to take a walk out along Chester walls where we could see all the way to the Clwydian hills of Wales. We had a bird’s eye view of the city and could see the incredible historical gates and a recreation of a cannon. After this, we looked inside Chester Cathedral, A must-see attraction. It is a site of incredible historical importance, an impressive example of several architectural styles and, moreover, a progressive community hub for people from all walks of life. The design of the cathedral was breathtaking, including the inner courtyard and gardens with its beautiful fountain.

We had dinner booked at the hotel so took a walk back. At the King’s Grill, Tuck into wholesome grub in the light and airy contemporary surrounding, open for breakfast and dinner. Cooked with fresh, seasonal ingredients, dishes at The Queen at Chester. We tried the chicken makhani curry and sirloin steak and both were cooked to perfection. The service was also top tier.

The following day we woke up to an impressive breakfast buffet. After tucking into a hearty full English we planned our day. We opted to go to Chester Zoo, only a 10-minute drive or bus from the hotel. After checking out, we went over to the zoo. My kids were ecstatic as they got a chance to see elephants, orangutans, lions and even a leopard at feeding time. One of the top zoos in the UK their authentic and massive enclosures create an incredible nature park. The countryside around makes the zoo iconic, On the way we even took a quick detour to Wales just for the sake of it.

We will remember our stay as a cherished memory at a pleasant hotel. Chester is a city at the heart of the UK, crossing between Wales and England. Originally bult by the colonizing Romans and used at a fortress for centuries then reinvented by The Victorians it has captured the history of the world. It is a perfect choice for a staycation at any time of year.

We stayed at The Queen at Chester Hotel.