Discovering Fresno

words Al Woods

Fresno is located in Fresno County, in California, United States. Founded in 1872, it is the economic hub of Fresno County. Fresno is the fifth most populous city in California with a population of almost 542,000. It is an affordable city, with a rich culture and heritage.

People get fresh farm produce as there are huge farms on the borders. Are you planning to relocate to Fresno? In this article, you will get all the information you need to have before relocating there.

Everything about Fresno

Here is everything you should know about Fresno:

Climate

The climate in Fresno is semi-arid. The winters are mildly cold and December is the coldest month of the year when the average temperature can shoot up to 57 degrees Fahrenheit. Summers are not humid, they are dry so nights can be coolers during summers. It rains up to approximately 11.5 inches. July is the driest month and March is the wettest month of the year. During the wet winter months, dense fog covers the night sky and driving becomes extremely dangerous.

Employment

Agriculture employees more than 20 percent of the working population of Fresno. Along with agriculture, a technical hub has also been developed here and employs a large workforce. Other employment sectors include accommodation and food services, health care and assistance, public administration, manufacturing, educational services, and retail trade.

Crime rate

The crime rate varies based on the neighborhoods. For instance, some places are very dangerous while others are safe. Moreover, Fresno has the highest crime rates in America, with numbers ranging from 45-50 crimes per thousand crimes.

Cost of Living

An average person in Fresno would need approx $45000 per year to live in Fresno. A family would require approximately $80000 yearly to survive in Fresno. In addition to this, Fresno’s cost of living is 7% higher than that of the United States.

Neighborhoods in Fresno

Here is a list of some of the best neighborhoods of Fresno.

Figarden/Bullard – Figarden, officially known as Bullard, is ranked as the “1st Best Neighborhood” of Fresno. You would houses of old architecture, dating back to the 1900s, with abundant green space. Christmas Tree Lane- one of the longest events of its kind is organized by the Fig Garden Homeowners Association Sponsors.

North growth Area – 91% of residents reside in the North Growth Area which has beautiful and spacious homes, surrounded by green spaces, has picturesque gardens, and elite schools.

Tower District – This place is famous for its nightlife as a lot of restaurants, clubs, bars, etc are located here. Tower Theatre is also located here. College students love to hang out here. It is 2-miles away from Downtown, so all facilities are easily accessible.

Apart from this, other neighborhoods include Central/Downtown, Woodward Park, South Growth Area, McLane, and Hoover.

Once you have moved into Fresno, you would want to visit the famous destinations. Here is a list of the famous spots that you can visit.

What to do in Fresno

Add these locations to your bucket list.

Fresno Chaffee Zoo

The famous Fresno Chaffee Zoo is located within the Roeding Park and shelters various animals like tigers, orangutans, and warthogs. Various activities like behind-the-scenes tours and animal greet meets are also conducted here. The park within which the zoo is located also gives room for various activities. Its green spaces, trees, picnic shelters, and the Rotary Storyland Playland Family Amusement Park located within the park make it an ideal place for families.

Address – 894 W Belmont Avenue, Fresno, California

Downtown Fresno

It is the largest inland city in Fresno. Courthouse Park is located here and is the main attraction, a very famous building – Fresno County Superior Court is located here. Moreover, Fresno City tower and Old Fresno Water Tower are also near Fresno.

Local shops, restaurants, boutiques, theaters, etc are also near downtown. Chukchansi Park, which is home to the baseball team is also located here. Various events like live music performances, the Summer

Fulton Street party, Mariposa Music Series that goes on for the whole summer, and the Fulton Street Food Truck Fest are organized here.

Warners Theatre

Our next destination is Warnors Theatre. The first performance that was enacted here was in 1928 and the act was known as vaudeville performances. Soon after this, the theatre evolved into a silent-movie house. Various types of shows like live music performances, comedy, Broadway, and children’s performance theatre are organized here. Apart from the shows conducted here, it is an attractive destination for wedding ceremonies, parties, and receptions. The ambiance of the theatre makes it more attractive.

Address: 1400 Fulton Street, Fresno, California

Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks

Giant Sequoia trees and rugged mountains are what you can view here. The park is 1-hour drive away from Fresno. Along with viewing its beautiful landscape, various activities can be performed here. These activities include backpacking, rock climbing, day hiking, throughout the forests. Moro Rock is another popular avenue that has a beautiful view and is full of adventure as well. Campgrounds are also located here. The campgrounds at Kings Canyon National Park and the one located in the Grant Grove area- the Azalea Campgrounds are the main attractions. All these amenities allow you to camp under the sky and the sequoia trees.

Woodward Regional Park

The park is located on the north side of the city and is spread over an area of 300-acre. The park has numerous reserve gazebos, a Japanese garden, and a bird sanctuary. You can jog, cycle and click pictures of the birds sheltered in the bird sanctuary. Facilities like a mountain biking trail, a golf course, and a BMX course are also here. The annual Woodward Shakespeare Festival is also organized here, featuring two famous play productions during summer. Shinzen Friendship Garden is also situated inside the park which has ornamental Japanese structures and cherry trees. A Rotary Amphitheatre, seating almost 2500 people is also located inside the park.

Other attractions include Fresno Blossom Trail, Forestiere Underground Gardens, Fresno Art Museum, and Tower District