The Whys and Hows of Taking an Awe-Inspiring Adventure to Niagara Falls

words Al Woods

Niagra Falls is a bucket list destination for people all around the world. This naturally occurring series of waterfalls has appealed to people for hundreds of years and has always been a top spot to visit in the eastern side of North America. If you are visiting eastern Canada and have always wanted to see Niagra Falls, read below to discover the whys and hows of taking an awe-inspiring adventure to Niagra Falls.

Whys

Natural Beauty

The three giant waterfalls that make Niagra Falls, Horseshoe Falls, American Falls, and Bridal Veil Falls have formed over thousands of years due to glaciers melting and creating giant lakes that then flowed into rivers that carry water to the cliffs where the endless waterfalls today. The falls are a sight to see at all times of the year. In the summertime, you can take a boat ridge at the base of the falls and get soaking wet and in the wintertime, you can witness the freezing of the waterfalls and the natural ice bridges that form.

Historical significance

It has been determined that the falls have existed for around 12,000 years. Since then, people have settled in the area and made communities around the falls. In the last couple hundred years, as the falls have become more well-known worldwide, they have been the site of many interesting historical events. In the mid-1800s a tight-rope walker walked across the falls several times on his tightrope, performing many different stunts to the amazement of onlookers. Others have traversed the falls in wooden barrels and succeeded.

There is something about these falls that draws daredevils and adrenaline seekers from around the globe to see what stunts they can perform at this natural wonder. You can learn more about the many historical events that have happened there from local tour guides or by visiting the Niagra Falls History Museum.

Hows

Guided Tours

One of the best ways to explore Niagra Falls is with a tour guide. Guided tours for a Toronto to Niagara Falls trip are available with certified local guides. It is a great day trip if you are staying in Toronto for a few days. Local guides have knowledge and anecdotes that you can’t get from anyone else and they can elevate your Niagra Falls Experience. With transportation included, all you have to do is show up and have a great day out at the falls.

By Car

If you are visiting this area of Canada and you have rented a car, there is plenty of parking close to the falls. This option also allows you to drive to the many attractions around the falls like the Sky Wheel, the Skylon Tower, the zipline across the falls, and much more! If you are coming from a major city like Toronto, then you can easily drive to the falls for the day.

Niagra Falls is a great tourist destination for all kinds of travelers from families to couples to everyone in between. If you are traveling in Eastern Canada, you cannot miss the opportunity to see this stunning natural monument.