The Amalfi Coast is the ultimate destination for weddings!

words Alexa Wang

What would you say to toasting to your future while a flaming red sunset blesses your destination wedding? Or getting married on the golden shores of the south, surrounded by your loved ones?

And what about a romantic wedding feast on a terrace, under a starry sky, or spending your honeymoon visiting interesting villages, sightseeing, swimming in the pristine waters of the Tyrrhenian Sea, enjoying spa treatments and eating delicious traditional Italian dishes?

If your answer to all of these questions is yes, then the Amalfi Coast is the place for you. There and only there, you will find anything you could ask for, and so much more. Hospitality and entertainment are part of who we are as Italians, and so is love. This is why there is no better place in the entire world to celebrate with your loved ones the most important day of your life.

It is always a privilege to be able to work as a wedding photographer on the Amalfi Coast. Tying the knot surrounded by its the beauty is, without a doubt, a unique experience that needs to be cherished forever. Here at Studio D’Essai we shoot our wedding videos in a documentary-style in order to create exclusive products of absolute elegance, authenticity and originality. In fact, our wedding videographers will be there to capture every meaningful moment. We will make sure that every happy smile, every candid laugh, every loving gaze will be forever immortalised so you can relive the emotions of your wedding days for years to come.

The many activities we listed above are just a few of the million things that you will love about getting married there. It is an open secret that we Italians take pride in satisfying our guests and Italy is, simply put, a masterpiece you cannot help but falling in love with. Our beloved country truly is a treasure trove of art, historical locations, biodiversity and stunning landscapes, and the Amalfi Coast is one of the most romantic and fascinating parts of the peninsula.

Just close your eyes and try imagine the feeling of the white sand under your feet, the hypnotic noise of the frothy waves crashing on the rocky Amalfi cliffs, the refreshing smell of our lemons, the incredible colors of the majolicas in our beautiful little churches by the sea, the bright sound of our traditional music, with its bubbly guitars, mandolins and tambourines. We bet that you can probably already see yourself all dressed up for your special day, having your pictures and videos taken and shot by our professional wedding photographers, standing on the world-renowned Terrace of Infinity of Villa Cimbrone, famous not only for its breathtaking view over the Tyrrhenian Sea, but also for its timeless elegance. Many stars got married there, including actors Lizzy Caplan and Tom Riley of “Da Vinci’s Demons” fame.

Or maybe you could get hitched at the exclusive Villa Eva in Ravello, another stunning wedding venue where you can hold your civil rite. It offers an unforgettable location, as its gardens come alive with the vibrant colours of fragrant flowers and the sunny weather that makes them flourish for most of the year.

If you are more on the traditional side, imagine the thrill of saying “I do” in a quaint little church in the square of the town or on the beach in Vietri or Furore. Finally, you cannot renounce to a walk in Positano for a photo session in its streets and alleys, maybe posing in chic linen suits, colourful sarongs and the typical artisanal sandals of the Positano Fashion. Never forget that a trip on the most famous Italian Costiera is a unique opportunity to shop in the most stylish boutiques of the world! Of course, our team of wedding videographers can be there on the Amalfi Coast with you to capture your precious moments for you!

With each passing year, hundreds of couples choose to make their dream come true by having their destination weddings and honeymoons on the Amalfi Coast. Its scenic beauty is a delight for newlyweds and wedding videographers alike. Everybody will admire your wedding album and the amazing videos shot with state-of-the-art generation drones and high definition cameras. Every time you will rewatch them, it will be like experiencing your wedding day all over again. Everything will come back to you in the blink of an eye.

After all, as Pulitzer and Nobel Prize winner John Steinbeck said it best, “Positano bites deep. It is a dream place that isn’t quite real when you are there and becomes beckoningly real after you have gone”.