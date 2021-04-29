How to Deal With A Serious Injury After A Car Accident

words Al Woods

You can never really know when disaster will strike which is why it’s imperative that you know what to do just in case something bad happens to you. One of the last things you’d want to be involved with is a car accident. Try as you may avoid it, you can never fully guarantee that you can avoid one throughout your lifetime.

Although cars have been improved to lessen the effect of accidents on drivers, there are still countless people that lose their lives to car accidents. According to numbers from WHO, there are approximately 1.35 million lives cut short because of a car accident.

Other than that, 20 to 50 million people worldwide suffer from non-fatal injuries from car crashes too. Some of these accidents result in disabilities that greatly affect the life of the victim – years after the injury occurs.

There are many factors that come into play when car accidents happen. Even if you are the most careful driver in the world, you can never avoid a car accident considering how you have no hand in how others drive. This is why it’s important that you know what to do after getting into a serious car accident.

Know The Extent Of Your Injury

Car accidents can result in serious injuries – some of which can affect your body for the rest of your life. While recovering, consult with the doctors about the extent of your injuries. This will help you understand the steps you need to make to recover completely.

Injuries on your muscles and bones are very common. One of the worst injuries you can get is whiplash which comes as a result of your car suddenly coming to a halt after a collision. This mostly affects your head and spine. The effects of whiplash include pain on your neck and body and this can last for a few months or so.

Not all injuries after a car crash are visible. Since this is a collision we are talking about, concussions and other trauma to the head is fairly common too. You can also experience internal bleeding as a result of the accident. Injuries from within are usually the hardest to deal with.

Of course, you should also take into account the mental stress and trauma that happens after the accident. Many victims seek psychological treatment because they find it hard to be around cars or be on the road after the accident.

Seek Legal Help

The legal system plays a huge role in a car accident. It helps settle disputes between all those involved in the accident. According to personal injury lawyer Bergel Magence, people who aren’t at fault in accidents are candidates for compensation. This is why it’s important that you get legal help.

Before we dive deep into this topic, let’s first talk about what compensation is. Simply put, compensation in this topic is a financial assistance given to you by the party at fault. It is used to shoulder medical fees, legal fees, and lost wages as well. It’s basically the key to helping you recover financially after an accident.

Getting compensation matters a lot when getting into a car accident where you are the victim. For starters, the price of healthcare is no joke. You are looking at spending hundreds of thousands of dollars if you get into a serious car accident. This includes bills for surgery, hospitalization, meds, and more.

On top of all that, you won’t be able to work during the time of your recovery. This means you’ll be spending thousands of dollars on medical fees while being held back from earning a living. It’s a serious matter that results in financial ruin for those who aren’t compensated.

We’re not even taking into account the emotional and physical trauma that accidents like these bring. The legal process works to help those who are gravely affected by the car accident. As you can see, it’s not always about your health and well-being. It’s about your future as well.

Coordinate With The Authorities

With the legal process involved, this means that the authorities will be involved as well. It is imperative that you work with them as they handle the case. Be as honest as possible when it comes to interviews and investigations regarding the accident. Anything can and will be held against you so do not lie.

Once the trials for the lawsuit begins, you need to be calm and professional at all times. This can be hard especially if the person who caused the accident is sitting right in front of you. However, in the court of law – it’s the cooler heads that prevail at all times.

If you aren’t able to attend any of the hearings, a family member or your legal counsel can represent you in court. However, it’s often best to be at the hearing itself as you’ll be a key witness during the trial.

As for the compensation, the judge will often be the one to declare how much the other party should pay you. However, it’s always better to keep the receipts from the hospitals for reference. It’s also worth having your payslips ready at bay so the court knows how much you are losing due to lost wages.

Seek Love And Guidance From Friends And Family

Car accidents are truly horrific events. Most people are focused on the medical, legal, and financial aspects of accidents. However, you shouldn’t brush off how the accident can affect your state of mind.

Seeking love and guidance from your family and friends during these trying times is a must. It will help you recover to a deeper extent. The love and care you feel for them is something that no lawyer or doctor can give.

Dealing with a serious injury after a car accident can be a big undertaking. It’s a test of your physical, financial, and mental capacity. Hopefully, this short guide also helps you understand just how heavy cases like these are so that you take the right steps in becoming a better driver as well.