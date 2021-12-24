words Al Woods

Travelling allows you to learn about different cultures and ways of life, meet people from all over the globe, encounter other languages, try interesting new foods, see stunning, jaw-dropping scenery, and generally make unforgettable memories.

Understandably, you will want to have mementoes so that in the future you can fondly look back on your travel adventures and your memories don’t quickly fade away. Carry on reading to learn more in the guide we have come up with on ways you can keep mementoes of your travel adventures in 2022.

Take Photos and Video Recordings of Your Travels on Your Smartphone Camera

In recent years, the number of people using smartphones in the UK has risen astronomically. According to a survey carried out by Statista in 2018, 95% of respondents aged 16 to 34 answered that they own a smartphone.

One of the main benefits of having a smartphone with you for Brits travelling abroad is that doing so allows you to easily and quickly take snaps of wherever you are. You can then share your travel pics with family and friends over WhatsApp messages or social media platforms in next to no time at all. The quality of smartphone cameras has drastically improved in recent times, too, so your snaps should come out quite well.

However, you should also remember that carrying your smartphone everywhere with you can be a risk as they are expensive devices that thieves would be glad to take from you. In addition, constantly flicking through your smartphone can somewhat diminish the uniqueness of the experience and distract you from enjoying your adventure to the max and taking in your surroundings.

Share Your Travel Adventures with Family and Friends via Social Media

An easy way to keep your family and friends updated on your travel adventures is through uploading photos and videos on popular social media sites. With a few simple clicks of a button, your followers will get an exciting glimpse at what you are up to and where you currently are on your journey.

Instagram is notorious for being a popular social media platform where people post their favourite memorable travel and holiday moments. Nevertheless, don’t be a sheep and feel like you absolutely have to plaster all of your latest holiday experiences in real-time across social media channels. You may want to upload some travel content after you have arrived home. Or you may even decide not to post any of your travel adventures on social media platforms at all; the choice is really yours to make.

Put Up Photographs and Canvas Prints around Your Home

When returning from your travels, you may decide you want to put up some items around your home that serve as memories of the adventures you had while away travelling. Having physical mementoes of your travels around your home, such as framed photographs and prints, can be a nice touch; not everything has to be digital and online.

Why not put up quality canvas prints around your home to bring positive vibes into your living space and remind you of precious memories and good times spent travelling? If you are interested in getting canvas prints for your travel photos, take a look at Photobox UK, a company that allows you to print your photo to canvas directly from your phone.

Create a Detailed Up to Date Diary of Your Travel Journeys

Keeping a diary and a daily journal of your travel escapades is a great way to accurately record your adventures so you can look back on them at a later date with great memories.

There are different approaches you may take to creating a travel diary. You may go for the classic method and purchase a daily journal before setting off on your travels and sit down and put pen to paper every day to write about your travel experiences on that specific day. Alternatively, you may decide to record your travel adventures digitally, and this is easy to do by writing notes on a smartphone, laptop, tablet, or any other electronic device.

Pick Up Gifts and Souvenirs from the Exciting Places You Visit

You may find that you are able to pick up some excellent stand out gifts and souvenirs along your travels.

You may find yourself spotting something cool and exciting in a shop when travelling and immediately tell yourself, ‘My Mum would love that!’. Getting quirky gifts for family, friends, or work colleagues is a thoughtful idea that demonstrates you are still thinking about the people in your life whilst travelling around the world.

Get something you know they will appreciate and use frequently, not something you feel won’t be used and will end up being put away in a box in the attic or a spare room. Just remember that any gifts you purchase for people when you are travelling will, later on, have to fit into your luggage, so avoid getting any gifts which are too large or heavy and difficult to transport around with you.

Travel souvenirs are excellent mementoes that can help cast your mind back to what it felt like visiting a specific place. So, whether they come in the form of clothing, keyrings, jewellery, ornaments, crockery, small household items such as mini mantelpiece statues, or special photographs, collecting souvenirs is always a brilliant idea for precious mementoes of your travels.

Write Thoughtful Postcards to Family and Friends That They Can Keep Forever

Although it is perhaps an old school method of creating travel mementoes, why not take the time to write heartfelt, thoughtful postcards by hand to your close ones? Family and friends love to hear all about your latest travel explorations. Try and keep your eyes out for stunning postcards you can get with stunning images that represent the beauty of the destination you are currently visiting.

Postcards not only keep your family and friends updated on your adventures, but they are also travel mementoes that can be kept forever that you will both be able to look through together fondly at a later date.

Start an Online Travel Blog or Vlog

Travel blogging has soared in popularity in recent years as travellers go to the internet to record their travel experiences for audiences in detail. Firstly, there is a difference between a blog and a vlog. A blog is a web page that is regularly updated ran by an individual or a group, whereas a vlog is something that gets posted on video platforms such as YouTube or Instagram and is simply a video blog entry.

Before going off on your travels, you may have never blogged or vlogged in your life or only have a vague idea of what it really is. Why not start an online blog or vlog on your travels? This can be an ideal way to provide yourself with quality mementoes of your best moments and memories travelling. You should, however, bear in mind that editing travel vlogs can be pretty time-consuming.

Money certainly isn’t everything in life. It often tends to be memories and experiences that we cherish and value the most in our lives. Whether you decide to go solo or with others, going travelling is an exciting, adventurous experience that you will carry with you throughout your life and is something you won’t forget in a hurry.