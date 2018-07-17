How to streamline your business finances

words Al Woods

When it comes to business, there is nothing more important than finance. It’s what keeps the lights on, keeps employees happy and provides an opportunity for growth. It’s no surprise then, that when it comes to the administrative side of business finance, things can often get complicated and time-consuming.

There are ways, however, of making this process a little less painful. Whether it be through organization or by utilizing resources available online, businesses can start to streamline their financial planning and save copious amounts of time in the process. Here are a few ways in which this can be achieved.

Use tax form templates

Filing your business’s taxes is a task enjoyed by very few people.

Whilst it’s important this is done immaculately in order to ensure your workers are compensated appropriately, the process of going through every detail and transferring this data onto the correct forms, in the correct manner can be tiresome and draining. Luckily modern technology allows business’ to download tax forms which are compatible with your payroll software making this process a lot more automated.

Having these templates means you can use your payroll software to automatically transcribe the correct information on to these templated tax forms in a manner which has been approved by the IRS.

Doing this not only saves time but ensures that there are no chances of human error occurring when manually inputting figures. A win-win for you and your business!

Make the most of payroll technology

One of the beautiful things about technology is that it can be a massive time saver. As demonstrated in the previous point making sure your business is using modern payroll software can help in a variety of ways but will most definitely cut down the time spent on this aspect of finance.

This software allows you to have an up to date view of salary expenditure and easily remove or add employees to this depending on what the situation calls for. Whilst It also allows you to calculate, file and pay payroll taxes automatically. Whilst too much automation can be a red flag for managers, modern software ensures that you are notified and have final approval of any outgoing payment decisions.

Go mobile

Waiting until you’re sat at your desktop or laptop to deal with financial admin can be problematic if you’re always on the go. Nowadays, we do everything on our smartphones, so why not manage payroll and finance on it as well?

More and more mobile payroll apps are becoming available and afford businesses the luxury of having access to pay employees, view reports and stay on top of admin whilst away from the office. This flexibility and ability to work remotely is a vital part of business in 2020 and will ensure that whatever the financial emergency, you will be able to deal with it in a timely and professional manner.