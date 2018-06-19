How to Stay Safe whilst Doing those Important DIY Tasks

words Al Woods

Doing DIY tasks alone at home can sometimes be irresistible. Rather than pay hundreds, if not thousands, for an independent contractor to come into your home and do the work you could do yourself, for you, for triple the price, is obviously not a satisfying thing.

So if you are going to do your own DIY jobs it is important that you stay safe and adhere strictly to government regulations around construction and DIY work, and if there are no government regulations, then be sure to adhere to the manufacturer of the product you are using guidelines which can often be found on the back of the packaging.

If You Injure Yourself on a Job Contact a Solicitor

If you are working for a company instead of doing your own personal DIY work, and you injure yourself, you can actually claim a lot of money. It is important that you contact a solicitor if you have been injured on the job, oftentimes independent construction workers will not have insurance, or will not insure contractors, which means the professionals at CohenJaffe.com will be able to help you with your compensation claim. Workplace injuries are nothing to play with and can often affect you for the rest of your life, so be sure to contact the responsible authorities to properly treat and deal with the aftermath of a DIY job gone awry on-site or in when contracting for a company or construction team.

Wear Protective Equipment

Perhaps the most important thing you should do when doing DIY work is to wear the relevant protective equipment. It is not safe for you to be working with any construction or DIY equipment without the protective equipment. You must make sure that you wear goggles so that you do not get any shrapnel or dust in your eyes; you should always wear steel-toe capped boots so that you do not hurt yourself or have any nails or screws driven through the boot by accidentally standing on them and impaling your foot, which has happened to many people, many times. You should also make sure you wear a helmet if you are doing construction work so that you can ensure you do not hurt yourself or have anything dropped on your head so you can save yourself from having any head injuries and keep yourself in good health.

Use the Right Tools for The Job

You should make sure that you use the right tools for the job. So often do people go to DIY work and use tools that are not designed to be used the way they are being used. For example, it is not uncommon to see people using the handle of a screwdriver to hammer a nail into a wall, which is not safe, and it is totally not recommended for you to do this. You should make sure that you only use the right tools for the respective work and do not waste your time and risk your health using improper tools for jobs they are not designed for.

It can be very unsafe using improper tools and not only can you risk hurting yourself, but you risk causing untellable structural damage to the house or area you are working on. If you use improper tools it is very likely that even if it appears that the job has been done, that you will cause structural damage, or the job will likely become undone and damaged as time passes. So, make sure you always use the right tools and if you do not have them, go and get them, don’t bodge the job!

Always Have Someone There to Help You

You should always make sure you have somebody there that can help you with your work when you are doing it. It is not very safe for you to be handling DIY jobs on your own, even if the job seems small, and you should always have somebody there to assist you with your work in case of any accidents or emergencies. Whether you have a child helping you, your wife, or a friend, be sure to have somebody on standby.

You should, however, not allow somebody untrained who isn’t familiar with DIY work to assist you with the technical aspects, rather just allow them to help you with passing you tools or objects you can’t reach or with small tasks like hanging things up or screwing things into the wall. Nothing dangerous.

If you do not do the DIY yourself and end up employing an independent contractor make sure that you employ only people of high repute and those with good track records. There is an overabundance of cowboy builders on the market and it is not worth the trouble of having to have the job done again.