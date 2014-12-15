5 famous ancient (and powerful) cities you need to visit

words Alexa Wang

As time passes by, new cities are built and some of the most forgotten about areas will soon become the next up and coming city. It’s wonderful to see new cities and neighborhoods being built. It brings more economic wealth to the area and provides homes and jobs for more people, but there’s something about the famous ancient cities that no new city will ever be able to match.

From ancient cities, we can learn about culture, history, past civilizations, and more. There’s always something to be learned from a city that’s withstood the test of time. We can even learn a lot about our future by looking at the past.

Dive into some of the most famous ancient cities around the world by continuing to read below!







1. Rome, Italy

One of the most well-known landmarks in Rome is the Colosseum. The Colosseum is a structure of an amphitheater that was built in the ancient era. Many travelers from around the world come to Rome to visit and explore this beautiful icon.

Aside from the Colosseum, there are many other ancient features to discover in Rome as well. Booking tours is one of the best ways to ensure you see everything there is to see when visiting.

2. Istanbul, Turkey

Istanbul was founded near 660 B.C. and was originally named Byzantium. This city is located between Europe and Asia. The Ottoman Sultans lived here for more than 600 years in the Topkapi Palace.

Now, the palace has been transformed into a museum, which many tourists come to explore. When here, be sure to check out all of the ancient artifacts and shrines.

3. Angkor, Cambodia

Angkor, Cambodia is home to the famous Angkor Wat Temple. Aside from the Angkor Wat temple, there are other ancient temples worth visiting as well. Here, you’ll walk alongside moats, roads, and towers that were all once a part of the Khmer empire’s capital city.

Angkor harvests some of the most well-known and essential archaeological sites. If you have a love for archaeology, then this ancient city holds many adventures for you!

4. Athens, Greece

If you’re a history guru, then you might have heard of Parthenon, Acropolis, and the Temple of Olympian Zeus. All of these icons can be found in Athens, Greece. One of the most unique things about Athens, though, is that just below some of these amazing ancient structures is civilization.

Shops and restaurants alongside busy streets are happy to have the Acropolis as their backdrop.

5. Mesa Verde, Colorado

Having the ability to leave the country to visit ancient cities around the world is a privilege that not everyone has. That’s why we want to include one ancient city located right here in the United States.

Mesa Verde in Colorado is home to cliff dwellings once inhabited by the people of Pueblo and was built between the 6th and 13th century A.D. The site is now a national park that requires a small entrance fee.

Once inside, you’re free to roam around and explore the dwellings!

Are You Ready to Visit These Famous Ancient Cities?

After reading through this list of famous ancient cities, we hope you’re ready to start planning your next vacation destination! Be sure to add these cities to your must-visit places on your bucket list.

For other posts similar to this one, be sure to keep checking back with us!