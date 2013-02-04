5 tips you need to know before planning a trip to Europe

words Al Woods

Europe is one of the most beautiful continents. What with architecture that dates to medieval times, castles and cathedrals with resplendent art to see? Moreover, the mix of cultures is also quite intriguing.

There is so much to see and do that you need to take some time to plan your trip properly. You want to make sure that you get the best experience out of your trip. If it is your first trip to Europe, you are naturally curious to test out some of the stereotypes you have heard.







What You Need to Know

There are a few things you need to know to make your trip as smooth as possible. Here are 5 tips you need to know before you excitedly apply for your Schengen visa.

1. Public Transport is the Main Mode of Transport in Most of Europe

You must have seen pictures of leaders in some European countries making the work commute on trains and buses. That is because public transport in Europe is not for a specific class of people. The officer messenger may ride on the same bus with the CEO to work every morning.

This tells you the public transport is safe and smart. Warm-up to the idea of jumping on a bus or train to get you to your next tourist attraction. It is not only cheap but also fast and easy. You will not have to spend money on car rentals or hail taxis to get from one place to the next.

2. Flights Are Reasonably Priced

The emergence of lower-cost airlines has pushed the cost of flights in the continent down. These days, you can easily get a flight that will cost as little as £4 both ways. These flights may not be as roomy as regular aircraft. However, they will get you to your destination without leaving your purse emaciated.

3. Rail Transport May be Dear

If you travel by train in London, for instance, during peak times, you will pay a pretty penny. To avoid paying a lot of money for a train ride:

· Travel at off-peak times

· Get daily passes and discounts through railcards

The experience is worthy. Grab at least one train ride when you are in Europe.

4. Make Your Accommodation Arrangements Outside the city centers

Naturally, you want to experience Paris or Venice at night. However, your pocket may not be very enthusiastic about such an arrangement. European cities are vibrant and the nightlife is spectacular. They are also highly in demand which pushes accommodation prices up.

If your budget allows it, you will have the time of your life sleeping in the city center. If you are looking to save some money, consider renting an Airbnb and live like the locals. That is a nice inexpensive way of experiencing the culture.

5. Learn a Few Local Expressions

Most Europeans love it when you learn their lingo. Also, how will anyone back at home believe you were in Italy if you do not lean a couple of popular phrases? Common expressions such as mi scusi (excuse me) and ‘per favore’ (please) should get you some assistance if you need it.

Conclusion

Finally, the time of travel also matters. Peaks months such as August as well as summertime are usually pricier than in the Spring or Fall. Make your plans and grab a chance to experience the charm of Europe as soon as possible.