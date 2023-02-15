From Dining to Dancing: 3 of the Best Spring Destinations in Barcelona

words Al Woods

There are few joys that can compare to that of traveling the world. The ability to jump on a plane, a boat, or even a train and visit a new part of the world is something that almost everyone enjoys. When it comes to traveling to a new city, there is so much to experience. From food to entertainment, to unique architecture and culture!

If you are planning a trip to the beautiful city of Barcelona Spain, here are some key things to take into consideration from what to pack – to where to dance and eat!

Prepare For the Best!

No doubt if you have booked a trip to Barcelona, you have a lot to be excited about. This beautiful city is known the world over for its architecture, art, dining, and vibrant culture. When it comes to a perfect spring destination, the warm weather, incredible food, and inviting culture make Barcelona a perfect option. Like with any trip, preparation is key and there are definitely some things you need to take special note of.

First off, make sure you pack some comfy shoes to enjoy Barcelona the way it was meant to be enjoyed – on foot! Beautiful cobble-stoned streets and incredible architecture sprawl throughout the city begging to be taken in one step at a time. While you definitely want to ensure that you keep your stylish options available – being sure to take care of your feet during your trip is key.

Another great thing to keep in mind is the convenience of using Barcelona bag storage which is located throughout the city. These stations are designed to be easily accessible, are located around local transportation hubs, and can be used to store anything you don’t want to haul around. Say you have a few hours before check-in at your hotel, these Barcelona bag storage stations could be a great option for safely storing all your luggage so you can have an adventure!

These do not have to be solely used for luggage storage, however, as you can use them to store bags and personal items you may not want to worry about while exploring. The process is as simple as scheduling your drop-off time, stashing your items securely, and then coming back to pick them up when your adventuring is over!

Best Places to Have Some Fun!

If it’s your first time in Barcelona, no doubt you are going to be wanting to try to see as many attractions, eat as much food, and dance as much as possibly can! Barcelona is brimming with culture, art, and all forms of entertainment. This beautiful city is designed from top to bottom like artwork and is a joy to explore.

If you have been wondering about the best places to hit up for your first trip to Barcelona this spring – here are some places to consider!

Plaza Reial

The Plaza Reial, or Royal Square, is centrally located in Barcelona and is a great starting point to recenter from as you explore the city. Not only is this square beautiful, but it is subject to all kinds of outdoor performances, and shares close proximities to some of the city’s most popular nightclubs. This square is an incredibly beautiful place to spend your evenings, and with food, clubs, and dancing all within walking distance – it’s definitely a great place to recenter and enjoy your adventure!

Las Ramblas

One of Barcelona’s famous tourist destinations, this iconic thoroughfare is absolutely packed with incredible sites, and delicious food to be eaten. This destination in the city is uniquely lined with some of the city’s best food and is absolutely a pleasure to walk down. With gorgeous buildings, incredible restaurants, and fantastic walkways, Las Ramblas has to be high on your list of sites to visit and enjoy while in Barcelona.

El Born

Lastly, if you want to experience more of old Barcelona and the slightly more high-end side of the city, consider a tour of El Born. This part of Barcelona is perfect for visiting during the day to walk through gorgeously lined streets but has a great nightlife presence as well. From cafes to bars and restaurants, El Born is an experience and a perfect destination to pull out your stylish clothes and have a ‘night on the town’.

Conclusion

Whether you are visiting Barcelona for a weekend getaway or a more extended stay, there is a lot to enjoy and do in this magnificent city. From incredible architecture, vibrant culture, and art, to incredible food – you won’t have trouble making memories that last a lifetime in Barcelona.