What Are The Most Popular Facial Contouring Treatments?

Are you looking to turn back time on your skin? Or, maybe you want to just smooth out fine lines and wrinkles while enhancing your features. Either way, you’re among millions of Americans who look to use facial contouring treatments to boost confidence and eliminate the signs of aging.

However, before you take the next steps, you’ll need to learn more about the popular facial treatments available today. It’s also important to realize unlike makeup, facial contouring treatments give long-lasting results and, in some cases, permanent results.

Keep reading this guide to learn everything you need to know about the most popular facial contouring treatments!

What Is Facial Contouring?

First, you’ll need to get a better idea of what facial contouring is and how it can enhance your face. Facial contouring is also known as facial sculpting. It’s a non-invasive cosmetic surgery option that changes. When you start aging, your skin loses elasticity and beings to develop wrinkles and sag. Facial contouring helps to reverse this by offering procedures that add volume, reduce fat, and smooth the appearance of wrinkles.

Most Popular Facial Contouring Treatments

There are both non-invasive (non-surgical) procedures and surgical procedures available, but non-invasive procedures are becoming increasingly popular and offer noticeable results that last. These facial contouring treatments include:

Belkyra Treatments

If you’re bothered by a double chin, then Belkyra treatments may be an option for you. Belkyra is FDA-approved in the United States and also approved by Health Canada. Belkyra is made from a synthetic form of deoxycholic acid, which is the same as your body’s natural bile acid. Your body stores bile in the liver to help you digest fatty meals. The acid in Belkyra is synthetic and made from a plant-based product.

The acid in Belkyra targets fat by dissolving the outer portion of fat cells. This causes fat cells to burst, much like a small balloon. Once this occurs, the fat cells go into your bloodstream, allowing your body to get rid of them naturally.

Belkyra has been well-researched and is very effective. If you’re interested in getting Belkyra treatments, you’ll need to find a reliable provider like this Belkyra treatment in Vancouver. Make sure to read reviews and find out how much experience they have providing this treatment before you choose a clinic.

Facial Fillers

Facial fillers consist of different substances that are injected into the skin. The most common types of facial fillers are hyaluronic acid fillers. You’ve probably heard of popular brands of these fillers known as Juvederm or Restylane. Hyaluronic acid is a slippery substance that’s found in your body naturally, mostly in your joints, skin, and eyes.

It works to keep your joints lubricated, preventing them from rubbing against each other. It also keeps your skin hydrated, making it an effective ingredient in ointments, moisturizing creams, and lotions. Finally, hyaluronic makes your skin more flexible. This allows it to stretch, which reduces fine lines and wrinkles.

Facial fillers are best for people looking to add more volume to their skin or cover up facial scars. The procedure is quick, and you can usually get fillers in one appointment. A plastic surgeon or a specially trained healthcare provider will evaluate your skin tone and facial appearance to assess which areas of your face need fullers. They’ll then mark points on your face that serve as injection sites.

The area is cleaned with an antibacterial soap to prepare for the injection. Many fillers also have numbing agents combined with them to reduce any pain at the injection site. Most people tolerate the injections well, only feeling mild pain or burning. There is no downtime after the procedure, so you can return to work or to regular activities right away.

Fillers usually last from 6 to 12 months, while other fillers can last for over two years. It’s best to talk to your healthcare provider about the best type of filler for your situation.

CoolSculpting

CoolSculpting is another contouring treatment that can be used to improve the appearance of the face. CoolSculpting is actually the brand name for a treatment that uses cryolipolysis, or fat freezing, to get rid of unwanted fat cells. CoolSculpting is effective for different areas of the body, but it can be used specifically for the chin and jawline area.

Cryolipolysis is FDA-approved, non-invasive, and doesn’t require anesthesia or needles. A device with paddles holds the targeted area in place while cooling the skin quickly. Fat cells are affected by cold temperatures, but your other skin cells are not. As a result, the fat cells die off while the rest of your cells aren’t damaged. Eventually, your body gets rid of the dead fat cells naturally.

Since the cold temperatures numb the treatment site, most people feel a cooling sensation during the procedure and very little pain. There is a low risk of side effects, though some people report feeling stinging, itchiness, and soreness for a few days after the procedure. The procedure takes less than 60 minutes, and there is no downtime. You can return to work or go exercise after your treatment.

Some people might need more than one CoolSculpting treatment to get the results they’re looking for. Also, although the results are permanent, fat cells can return with weight gain, and you’ll need to get more treatments. To get CoolScuplting, you’ll need to be close to your ideal weight.

Botox

Botox is an extremely popular face contouring treatment that has been around for a long time. Botox injections are made from botulinum toxins, which are neurotoxins that affect your nerves, causing muscles to weaken. Botulinum toxins occur naturally in contaminated foods and soil and have been used for many years in various medical treatments.

Botox is effective against wrinkles that result from frowning or smiling and is effective in areas of your face like:

Forehead

Eyebrows

Nose

Lips

Chin

Neck

Jawline

Botox injections are safe, and a Botox provider will use a fine needle to inject Botox into the areas of your face you want to treat. You may need several different injections for the results you’re looking for. The procedure is quick and mostly painless, with no downtime. You’ll begin seeing results in as little as a few days, but the full results aren’t visible until about 14 days after the injections. Botox lasts for approximately 3 to 6 months, and you’ll need to continue getting injections to keep the wrinkles from returning.

Now that you know more about the most popular facial contouring treatments, you’ll more easily be able to decide which one might be right for you.

Remember, there are other facial contouring treatments you can consider, so be sure to visit a reputable medical spa in your area to learn more.

