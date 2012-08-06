Wildly successful fashion blogs that are making a fortune – words Al Woods



Lately, fashion bloggers have been gaining lots of attention after the rise of technology and media. Social networks such as Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook have given these fashion bloggers a proper platform where they can express their high sense of fashion and share it with the world.

Not only are these fashion icons able to share their aesthetics with the world, but they are also able to make a career out of it. There are many examples of these successful fashion icons and their blogs are making a fortune.

The Blonde Salad

Chiara Ferragni is one of the many successful fashion bloggers, having more than 1.2 million Facebook subscribers, 16.3 million followers on Instagram, and 400K on twitter! Like any other fashion blogger, her blog didn’t have as many followers as now, but now her blog is wildly famous in the US and in Italy, her native country. Her fashion blog has now been able to advertise different brands while being considered an online shop and a lifestyle magazine. Now, Chiara Ferragni has her own shoe line and is still maintaining her fashion blog.

Nicolette Mason

Nicolette Mason always had a passion for fashion; however, because of the unrealistic beauty standards that are set by the media, she didn’t feel like she is allowed to contribute. But that was all in the past, now Nicolette has a very successful fashion blog and is helping in creating Target’s first plus-size line. She is also using her fame now to positively address serious issues such as body image, sexuality, and race.

Song of Style

Aimee Song is yet another inspiration whose work anyone with a passion for fashion blogging would want to check out. For anyone who wants to know more about blogs that make money, Aimee’s blog, Song of Style would definitely be on the list of examples. In addition to being one of the very first fashion bloggers to become a celebrity off of her blog, she is also considered to be one of the most highly paid fashion bloggers with strong website traffic and active YouTube presence. Now, Song has a small jewelry line and gets around $5K for posting a picture of herself wearing Minkoff clothes.

Bryan Boy

You can count on Bryan Yambao to have access to all the top shows in fashion week! Bryan’s blog has been getting a lot of attention and became a source of income for him, which resulted in him becoming a celebrity, a judge on America’s Next Top Model, and finally, a fashion icon who attracts many collaborators in menswear and womenswear, like Gucci, Ralph Lauren, and Valentino.

Wendy’s Lookbook

Wendy Nguyen from Wendy’s Lookbook started out on social media, and finally, her hard work has paid off. Wendy now has a wide Pinterest fanbase, 1.1 million Instagram followers, and a strong presence on YouTube. Wendy gains a lot of views on her YouTube channel, which results in a very generous income.

There are thousands and thousands of successful fashion bloggers and influencers out there. If you’re interested in fashion or looking for fashion tips, look up these fashion bloggers and incorporate their style into your closet. There are many fashion bloggers that can influence your fashion style or act as an example for you if you are interested in becoming a fashion blogger as well. The fashion industry is a very successful industry and now with the help of social media; it has become very easy to become part of it too.