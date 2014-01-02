words Alexa Wang

One of the ways to boost a soap brand is to portray the brand story compellingly in the competitive market using unique packaging. Custom packaging can make a significant impact on how your soaps are perceived in the crowded marketplace. Customers’ preferences also change over time, which should be an important consideration when choosing soap packaging.

Exploring all kinds of soap packaging and customizing them uniquely can help a soap brand to outperform the competition. This blog has accumulated 7 types of soap packaging that can align with your customers’ preferences, brand personality, and product needs. Read on to explore!

1. Custom Soap Wrapping Paper

Not necessarily every soap should be packed in boxes. Some soaps look more appealing when wrapped in paper, resulting in an effortless visual appeal. Every soap brand must have soap wrapping paper in different materials to protect and present soaps. Kraft paper is known for its rustic charm and biodegradability, complementing organic soaps and building an ethical image.

You can use brown kraft paper to wrap the soap and give a finishing touch using jute ropes for a vintage appeal. Likewise, you can also consider wrapping soaps first in wax paper to ensure soap protection from dust, moisture, air, and oxygen. Wax paper can be used for all kinds of soaps, whether they are supposed to be packed in boxes or paper wraps.

2. Custom Kraft Soap Boxes

Customers prefer buying products packaged in sustainable packaging because they are now more eco-aware. No other paper-based packaging could be as cost-effective as Kraft packaging to build an eco-conscious image. Custom kraft soap boxes combine versatility, visual appeal, practicality, and style.

They are not only eco-friendly but also take your soap presentation to the next level when customized perfectly. Understanding how soap boxes enhance product presentation will help you confidently customize custom printed kraft soap boxes. They look appealing in their natural brown color. However, you can customize Kraft soap boxes in different colors and designs to grab customers’ attention at first glance.

3. Soap Shipping Boxes

As discussed earlier, customers’ preferences change over time, and brands must align with those preferences to stand out in the marketplace. Digitalization has made it easier for customers to shop for products online to save their energy and time. The drastic shift in customers’ preferences from in-store shopping to online shopping has made it necessary for soap brands to get strong and presentable shipping packaging.

Every soap brand, whether in-store or retail, must invest in custom cardboard soap boxes to ensure customers receive soaps in pristine condition. Corrugated cardboard soap boxes are recyclable, robust, and customizable. Not only boxes, but cardboard inserts and dividers can also be customized to ensure the safe shipping and excellent presentation of colorful and fragrant soaps.

4. Soap Card Sleeves

Another excellent way to market your soaps appealingly is to use custom-printed card sleeves. Cardstock is thicker than kraft paper and is known for its flexibility. A soap sleeve focuses on soap presentation, branding, and protection. Soap brands can ensure the prolonged shelf life of soaps when using card stock sleeves as they help prevent moisture and air.

Attention to detail customization on the printed sleeves helps connect with customers on a deeper level to foster brand loyalty. Custom soap sleeves display ingredients, instructions, and other essential product information, influencing customers’ purchasing decisions. Some other reasons why every brand must have soap sleeves are that they are cost-effective, functional, and eco-friendly.

5. Luxury Soap Boxes

Understanding your products’ nature and packaging needs helps you improve their perceived value. For example, organic soaps look more enticing when packed in packaging that exudes natural appeal, such as kraft packaging. Likewise, every soap brand must have luxury packaging to complement high-ticket soap products. Custom rigid boxes are one such luxury packaging, which aligns with the high value of premium soaps.

Soap rigid boxes are known for their luxurious appeal, recyclability, and reusability. Customers also prefer buying high-ticket items in reusable packaging to ensure long-term product safety. Therefore, using custom rigid soap boxes for premium soaps helps your brand align with customers’ preferences and increases the chances of higher sales.

6. Custom Soap Boxes with Windows

Other than types of custom packaging by materials, you must also know some styles of soap packaging that you must have. Top of the list is custom soap boxes with window cut-outs. Incorporating custom-shaped window cut-outs and covering them with a transparent PVC helps you take a soap presentation to the next level. Your customers can get a sneak peek of your colorful and scented soaps through a PVC window, making your soaps more desirable.

Window cutouts can be incorporated on all kinds of packaging, whether it is kraft or rigid packaging. The more attention your soaps will get with an enhanced presentation on the retail shelves, the higher the chances of your soap sales will be. Beautiful soap presentations can help your brand make a difference in the competitive market.

7. Two-Piece Soap Boxes

Various styles should also be explored to ensure user convenience when customizing soap packaging. Some common styles include tuck top, gable, pillow, and slider. However, one of the soap packaging styles that shows the exclusivity of your soaps is the two-piece style. Two-piece soap boxes contain a base and a lid.

Drawer-style soap boxes and soap boxes with lift-off lids are two popular types of two-piece soap boxes. These styles are specially designed to pack a single premium soap. Two-piece soap boxes often contain an insert, and the soap is wrapped in wax paper and then placed in the box for an enhanced presentation. Slider two-piece soap boxes give your customers a peak-a-boo playful experience.

Final Words!

The demand for soap is not going to decline because of its everyday use. Also, the never-ending demand created tough competition in the market and made it challenging for brands to stand out. One of the best ways to make a difference is to use perfectly customized soap packaging that your customers won’t find anywhere.

A soap packaging, which helps your brand create a unique visual identity, can help your soaps get more eyeballs on the retail shelves. Explore the types of soap packaging discussed in this blog and customize them uniquely to make a difference!