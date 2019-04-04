Design conversations often drift toward process, strategy, and outcomes. Gargi Pant prefers to start somewhere else.

Play.

For Pant, playfulness isn’t a side effect of creativity. It’s the foundation of it. The impulse to experiment, follow an unexpected idea, or see where curiosity leads has shaped her work from the beginning. Across agency, brand, and technology environments, that mindset has remained remarkably consistent.

“We as designers are so, so lucky to have jobs where, in the grand scheme of things, we’re just having fun,” she says.

That perspective has carried Pant through roles at Crocs, Google, Anomaly, Saatchi & Saatchi, and Voltage, the award-winning Denver-based agency where she currently works. Along the way, she has contributed to projects for brands including Vans, Meta, Yoplait, The Chosen, and Milani.

The settings may have changed. The spirit of the work hasn’t.

Pant graduated from the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD), earning a B.F.A. in User Experience Design alongside studies in Graphic Design. The combination suited her natural interests. One discipline focused on understanding people and shaping experiences. The other embraced visual expression, aesthetics, and craft.

Together, they provided room for experimentation. That approach still influences how Pant works today.

Rather than arriving with a predetermined answer, she prefers to spend time exploring possibilities. Research becomes part of the creative process. Conversations spark new directions. Unexpected observations often lead to the strongest ideas.

“You have to give yourself permission to wander a little,” she says. “Some of the best ideas show up when you’re following a thread you didn’t expect.”

The same sense of curiosity appears throughout her visual work.

Gigi Pant describes her personal design style as eclectic, energetic, and playful. She gravitates toward vibrant color, unexpected combinations, expressive typography, and compositions that feel alive. Inspiration comes from a wide range of places, including fashion, internet culture, music, product design, street photography, and everyday interactions.

The result is a body of work that reflects a broad range of influences while maintaining a distinct point of view. That openness has also helped her move comfortably between different industries.

At Crocs, Pant worked in trend forecasting and colour strategy, studying shifts in culture and consumer interests. Agency life introduced a different pace, with teams building ideas from the ground up and adapting quickly as projects evolved. Technology-focused work brought its own set of questions around products, behaviour, and digital experiences.

Each role added another layer to her perspective.

Today, Pant remains enthusiastic about learning new tools and exploring emerging technologies. Yet the aspects of creativity that interest her most still come from people. Taste develops through exposure and experience. Perspective grows over time. Original ideas are shaped by individual interests, memories, observations, and instincts.

Those qualities give creative work its character.

After a career that has crossed agencies, brands, technology companies, and global clients, Pant’s philosophy remains refreshingly uncomplicated.

Have fun.

Play more.

Stay curious.

After all, very few professions offer the chance to spend every day making things, exploring ideas, and imagining possibilities.

“We get to be creative for a living,” Pant says. “That’s pretty incredible.”

words Alexa Wang