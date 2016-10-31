It’s biting. It’s cutting. Nice cheekiness to the lyrics too. BEX seems like a girl you would mess with at your peril. This track really hits into your skull no doubt about that.

Nu-punk powerhouse BEX wraps up a huge year with her final release of 2025: ‘silence’. Despite its name, this track is anything but quiet. Fierce, raw, and deeply necessary, ‘silence’ takes aim at the everyday systems that shut people down — and dares to speak up.

BEX says:

“To end the year in silence would be unfaithful to people everywhere. In a world where struggle has become the new norm, where living paycheck to paycheck is standard, and children are growing up surrounded by hate and brutality, our society has become too afraid to speak out. ‘silence’ isn’t about being quiet — it’s an act of defiance, a bold strike meant to wake up the nation. We are silenced every day: by parents, by bosses, by the rules of our countries, by teachers, doctors, and systems that refuse to listen. It’s time to speak up, stand out, and stand together. ‘silence’ is the loudest and most aggressive track I’ve ever created.”

Alongside the track comes a powerful, storytelling music video — shining a light on issues like poverty, bullying, sexual assault, and boundary violations. Filmed in BEX’ own home and around Northampton, the video features her community front and centre.

As BEX puts it:

“Dedicated members of the Scum Club [her troupe of followers] travelled from across the UK to take part and stand up for what they believe in, some even acting out raw scenes of aggression and frustration. Alongside the Scum Club, the video also features my parents, my dog, and my grandad. I had no trouble finding people to be part of this project — it’s a subject that resonates deeply, and everyone wanted in.”

It’s the perfect close to a standout year. In 2025 alone, BEX dropped her politically-charged ‘politix’ mixtape, brought her towering mascot BIG BEX to major festivals like Download, Boomtown, Rebellion, and Pride Rock, and landed spots on the NME 100 and Kerrang!’s Sound of 2025.

Upcoming BEX LIVE dates:

26 Sept – BEX ALT DISCO Party @ Craufurd Arms

Free entry + “BEX on the Beach” cocktails + all-night dancing to celebrate ‘silence’

25 Oct – BHS Fest (Beach House Sessions 1st Birthday

13 Nov – Academy 3, Manchester (w/ Delilah Bon)

21 Nov – Rescue Rooms, Nottingham (w/ Delilah Bon)