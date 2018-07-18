Silver jewellery is a time-honoured classic, and it is easy to see why. The shine of the metal helps to add a polished feel to any look, and can complement any adornments such as gemstones or charms.

But those who prefer silver over gold will know that tarnishing can happen. Although it is normal, tarnishing can ruin the look of your beloved piece. Here are some tips to keep your silver jewellery in top condition.

Understanding tarnish and why frequent wear helps

You may notice that sometimes silver items can look duller and darker than when it was new. This is due to tarnishing, or oxidation. Sterling silver is a mixture of different metals with silver, such as copper. These other metals react with sulphur in the air, causing the colour change. While sulphur is the most common cause of tarnishing, it is not the only culprit.

Daily wear, however, can reduce the effects of tarnishing. The natural oils on your skin help to keep the metal polished and slow down the tarnishing process, so make sure you regularly show off your stunning silver jewellery!

Simple home cleaning method that works

One of the most common DIY cleaning methods is a mixture made of three parts baking soda to one part water. Once this has formed a paste, take a soft cloth and gently rub the paste on your jewellery. Rinse off carefully and admire the shine.

If you are wiping your pieces, make sure it is a soft material – you don’t want to leave scratches behind.

Professional cleaning vs. home remedies: When to be cautious

There are plenty of products on the market which claim to help with cleaning jewellery. Ultrasonic baths have seen a rise in popularity due to social media demonstrations where you can see the dirt melt away. The ultrasonic waves form microscopic bubbles which get into all the crevices and lift the dirt away.

There is a risk that delicate pieces may be damaged with this sort of cleaning method. If you are unsure about the integrity of your item, take it to a jeweller for a professional clean. These are worth the price and usually quite quick, so you can go for a coffee whilst you wait.

Storage dos and don’ts

Storing jewellery should always be practical as well as protective, especially for silver jewellery, to prevent tarnishing.

Invest in some anti-tarnish or airtight bags. This will prevent any unnecessary oxidation and keep tarnishing at bay. You should also keep all pieces separate from each other to stop them from scratching or getting tangled.

If you are using a jewellery box that isn’t completely airtight, keep some of the silica gel packets from other purchases and pop them inside with your accessories. This keeps any humidity out, keeping them protected.